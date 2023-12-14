Follow These Strategies To Prevent Weight Gain In Winter

Pay attention to your hunger and fullness cues while eating

Colder weather tends to promote sedentary behaviour and decreased physical activity levels. People are less likely to engage in outdoor activities or exercise during the winter, leading to reduced calorie expenditure.

Along with this, the body may naturally crave high-calorie and carbohydrate-rich foods during the winter months. Lastly, the lack of natural sunlight during winter can affect mood and lead to a condition called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) for some individuals. Luckily, taking certain steps can help prevent this. Read on as we share some tips.

10 Tips to help you prevent weight gain in winter:

1. Stay active

Incorporate exercise into your daily routine, such as walking or jogging, even during the chilly winter months. Indoor activities like yoga or home workout videos can also help. Create a workout plan that fits your lifestyle and preferences. Consider joining a gym or finding a workout buddy to stay motivated.

2. Eat a balanced diet

Consume a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid excessive consumption of refined sugars, high-calorie snacks, and processed foods. Opt for healthier cooking methods like baking, steaming, or grilling instead of deep-frying. Moderation is key, so indulge in treats occasionally, but be mindful of portion sizes.

3. Mindful eating

Pay attention to your hunger and fullness cues while eating. Eat slowly and savour each bite. Avoid distractions like electronic devices during meals. Mindful eating promotes healthier food choices, prevents overeating, and helps you maintain a healthy weight while improving digestion and reducing stress.

4. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel as thirsty as in warmer months. Opt for warm beverages like herbal tea or warm lemon water to keep hydrated during colder weather. Proper hydration aids in digestion, regulates body temperature, supports healthy skin, and improves overall bodily functions.

5. Prioritise sleep

Get sufficient and quality sleep as it plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy weight. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Adequate sleep promotes a healthy metabolism, reduces stress, enhances mental clarity, and supports overall well-being.

6. Manage stress levels

Implement stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies you enjoy. Effective stress management reduces the likelihood of emotional eating, promotes better sleep, and contributes to both mental and physical health.

7. Seek social support

Stay connected with friends and family, even if it means virtually. Social support boosts motivation, accountability, and provides emotional well-being, making it easier to prevent weight gain and improve overall health.

8. Limit alcohol consumption

Be mindful of alcohol consumption as it can contribute to weight gain. Reducing alcohol consumption not only prevents weight gain but also benefits liver health, supports mental clarity, and improves sleep quality.

9. Practice portion control

Be mindful of portion sizes and avoid overeating, especially during festive occasions. Practicing portion control keeps calorie intake in check, supports weight management, and prevents excessive overeating.

10. Stay positive and motivated

Maintain a positive mindset and visualise your health and weight goals. Celebrate small victories and don't let setbacks discourage you. A positive mindset enhances the likelihood of maintaining habits that prevent weight gain, boosts overall well-being, and increases resilience.

In conclusion, weight gain during the winter is not inevitable and can be prevented or minimised through healthy lifestyle choices

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.