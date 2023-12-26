Here Are 10 Ways Cinnamon Tea Can Boost Our Health

Cinnamon tea has been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity

Cinnamon tea is a beverage made by infusing cinnamon bark or cinnamon powder in hot water. It is popular for its pleasant aroma and warming properties. Cinnamon tea is generally considered healthy due to the numerous health benefits associated with cinnamon.

It is rich in antioxidants, has anti-inflammatory properties, and may help regulate blood sugar levels, improve digestion, boost immunity, and promote heart health. Keep reading as we discuss the many benefits of consuming cinnamon tea and explain how to prepare it at home.

10 Benefits of consuming cinnamon tea:

1. Antioxidant-rich

Cinnamon is packed with antioxidants that help fight off free radicals in the body. Cinnamon tea can boost our immune system and protect against chronic diseases.

2. Anti-inflammatory properties

Cinnamon contains compounds that have anti-inflammatory effects, helping to reduce inflammation in the body and potentially alleviate symptoms of inflammatory conditions like arthritis.

3. Blood sugar regulation

Cinnamon tea has been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing insulin resistance. This can be beneficial for those with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes.

4. Heart health support

Cinnamon tea may help lower cholesterol levels and reduce blood pressure, both of which are important factors in maintaining heart health. Regular consumption of cinnamon tea may reduce the risk of heart disease.

5. Digestive aid

Cinnamon tea can help improve digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes. It may also help reduce bloating, gas, and indigestion.

6. Weight management

Cinnamon tea can assist in weight management by stabilising blood sugar levels, curbing cravings, and speeding up metabolism. It can also help reduce belly fat.

7. Anti-microbial properties

Cinnamon possesses antimicrobial properties that can help fight against various types of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Drinking cinnamon tea may provide an added boost to your immune system.

8. Brain health and cognitive function

Some research suggests that cinnamon may improve memory, attention, and cognitive function. Regular consumption of cinnamon tea may help protect against age-related cognitive decline.

9. Pain relief

Cinnamon has natural pain-relieving properties that can help alleviate menstrual cramps, muscle soreness, and headaches. Drinking cinnamon tea may provide mild pain relief.

10. Relaxation and stress relief

The soothing aroma and warm flavour of cinnamon tea can have a calming effect on the mind and body. It can help reduce stress, anxiety, and promote relaxation.

Overall, cinnamon tea can be a powerful addition to a healthy lifestyle, promoting overall well-being and supporting various aspects of our health.

To consume cinnamon tea correctly, follow these steps:

Bring a cup of water to a boil.

Add 1-2 cinnamon sticks or 1-2 teaspoons of cinnamon powder to the boiling water.

Let the cinnamon steep in hot water for 10-15 minutes.

Pour the tea through a strainer to remove any loose cinnamon particles.

You can add a teaspoon of honey or a squeeze of lemon if desired.

Pour the tea into a cup or mug and enjoy.

It is important to consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you have any underlying medical conditions or are taking medication, as cinnamon may interact with certain medications or have contraindications for some individuals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.