Recovering from a heart attack is more than healing physically. For a lot of people, it also means overcoming the fear that everyday activities could put their heart at risk. Walking briskly, climbing stairs or doing a simple workout may suddenly feel scary, especially when these activities increase the heart rate or cause breathlessness. Even when doctors recommend physical activity as part of recovery, the memory of the cardiac event can make it difficult to feel safe. This fear is not necessarily a sign of weakness or a lack of motivation.

A heart attack can change how people understand their body's signals, making them more alert. A faster heartbeat, for instance, may remind them of the medical emergency they experienced. As a result, some people avoid exercise altogether, even when their cardiologist has cleared them for activity. Understanding why this fear develops, how it affects recovery and what can help people regain confidence is an important part.

Why Does Exercise Feel Frightening After A Heart Attack?

According to Dr Harshal Ingle, MD, DrNB Cardiology, Interventional Cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, people may become worried about putting additional pressure on their heart after a cardiac event. "After a heart attack or another cardiac event, even simple activities like climbing stairs, walking briskly or exercising can start to feel scary," he explains.

One major reason is the fear of experiencing another heart attack. Since the original episode may have involved chest pain, breathlessness or palpitations, similar sensations during exercise can trigger anxiety. People may worry that their heart is struggling, even when an increase in heart rate is a normal response to physical activity.

Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist, Department of Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, explains that the brain may begin associating bodily sensations with danger after a cardiac event. She says, "Even after a cardiologist has declared someone physically ready for activity, psychological readiness may lag behind."

This means a person may be medically fit to begin exercising but still feel emotionally unprepared to do so.

How Does Anxiety Affect Confidence During Exercise

After a heart attack, people may become unusually conscious of their heartbeat, breathing and other physical sensations. A slightly faster pulse or mild breathlessness during activity may cause them to imagine the worst. Some may repeatedly check their pulse, stop exercising whenever their heart rate increases or avoid being physically active without someone nearby. Others may feel uncomfortable exercising far from a hospital or medical assistance.

Dordi explains that anxiety can make people interpret normal physical responses as signs of a possible medical emergency. This can create a cycle in which exercise triggers fear, avoiding exercise provides temporary relief, and that relief reinforces the belief that physical activity is dangerous. Over time, people may lose confidence in their body's ability to handle exertion. Activities that once felt easy can become intimidating, making it harder to return to their usual routines.

When Does Healthy Caution Become Exercise Avoidance?

Being careful after a heart attack is important. Patients need to follow their cardiologist's instructions, understand their physical limitations and avoid activities that have not been approved during recovery. However, caution can become a problem when people avoid even medically recommended activities because they fear another cardiac event.

"Fear becomes an obstacle when a patient continually avoids any approved form of exercise out of fear of harm, despite being appropriately medically evaluated and advised," says Dordi.

Avoiding physical activity can have consequences. Muscles may become weaker, stamina may decline and cardiovascular fitness may suffer. This can make routine activities more tiring, potentially increasing anxiety about exertion.

Dr Ingle says that a lack of physical activity can gradually reduce strength and endurance, making everyday tasks more difficult. However, patients should not assume that every symptom is caused by anxiety. New or worsening chest discomfort, unusual breathlessness, dizziness or fainting requires prompt medical attention. People should consult their treating cardiologist to understand which symptoms need urgent evaluation and what level of activity is appropriate for them.

How Cardiac Rehabilitation Helps People Overcome Their Fear

Cardiac rehabilitation can help patients recover physically while rebuilding their confidence in movement. It usually involves a personalised exercise programme, professional monitoring, education and support to help patients manage the challenges of recovery.

Dr Ingle explains that supervised rehabilitation allows people to gradually rebuild their strength and stamina while becoming more familiar with how their body responds to physical activity.

Under professional guidance, patients can begin with suitable levels of activity and progress according to their recovery, medical condition and doctor's recommendations. Understanding what to expect during exercise can help reduce uncertainty and make movement feel less frightening.

Dordi explains that cardiac rehabilitation also provides an opportunity for what psychologists call corrective learning. Patients gradually learn that a rise in heart rate during prescribed exercise does not automatically mean that another heart attack is occurring. She adds that cognitive behavioural therapy and other psychological techniques can help people challenge catastrophic thoughts, manage anxiety and reduce avoidance.

What Can Help Patients Feel Safe While Exercising Again?

Patients recovering from a heart attack should work with their healthcare team to develop a plan for returning to physical activity. The goal is not to push through fear or ignore symptoms, but to build confidence safely.

Start with medically approved activity: Follow the exercise plan recommended by the treating cardiologist or cardiac rehabilitation team.

Follow the exercise plan recommended by the treating cardiologist or cardiac rehabilitation team. Understand normal bodily responses: Ask the doctor which changes in heart rate, breathing and energy levels are expected during exercise. Knowing what is normal can help reduce worry.

Ask the doctor which changes in heart rate, breathing and energy levels are expected during exercise. Knowing what is normal can help reduce worry. Avoid comparing recovery journeys: Every patient's recovery is different. The appropriate level of activity depends on different factors such as heart function, other medical conditions.

Every patient's recovery is different. The appropriate level of activity depends on different factors such as heart function, other medical conditions. Seek psychological support when needed: Persistent fear, panic or avoidance can be addressed with professional help.

Recovering from a heart attack is not only about restoring heart health. It also involves learning to trust the body again. With appropriate medical guidance, gradual physical activity and psychological support, people can feel more confident and independent.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.