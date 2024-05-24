Heart: Try These Cardiovascular Exercises For Better Health This Summer

Swimming is a full-body workout that enhances cardiovascular endurance

Performing cardiovascular exercises in summer is beneficial because the warmer weather and longer daylight hours provide more opportunities for outdoor activities, which can be more enjoyable and motivating. Additionally, staying active helps regulate body temperature, improves mood, and boosts overall fitness, which is especially important in maintaining heart health. Regular cardiovascular exercise during the summer can help build endurance, reduce the risk of heart disease, and improve overall health and well-being. Read on as we share a list of cardiovascular exercises you must perform during summer.

Try these cardiovascular exercises this summer:

1. Running

Running strengthens the heart muscle, improves blood circulation, and helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Longer daylight hours and warmer weather make it easier to run outside, providing a more enjoyable and varied environment.

2. Cycling

Cycling improves cardiovascular fitness by increasing heart rate and promoting better blood flow. It also helps in burning calories and reducing body fat. Pleasant weather encourages outdoor cycling, which can be more enjoyable and motivating than indoor workouts.

3. Swimming

Swimming is a full-body workout that enhances cardiovascular endurance, strengthens the heart, and improves circulation without putting stress on the joints. Swimming provides a refreshing way to stay active and cool off simultaneously, making it an ideal exercise for hot summer days.

4. Jump rope

Jumping rope increases heart rate, improves coordination, and enhances cardiovascular endurance. It's an efficient calorie-burning exercise. This versatile exercise can be done outdoors, making the most of the pleasant weather and providing an intense workout in a short time.

5. Hiking

Hiking elevates heart rate, improves cardiovascular endurance, and strengthens leg muscles. It also helps reduce stress levels by connecting with nature. Summer offers ideal conditions for exploring trails and enjoying the scenic beauty, making hiking both a physical and mental health booster.

6. Rowing

Rowing is an excellent cardiovascular workout that strengthens the heart, improves endurance, and works multiple muscle groups simultaneously. Outdoor rowing on lakes or rivers can be a refreshing and invigorating way to exercise in the summer.

7. Dancing

Dancing raises heart rate, improves cardiovascular fitness, and enhances coordination and flexibility. It also helps in burning calories and reducing stress. Outdoor dance classes or social dancing events in the summer can make the exercise more enjoyable and social.

8. Tennis

Tennis involves continuous movement, which increases heart rate and improves cardiovascular health. It also enhances agility, coordination, and stamina. Summer is perfect for playing tennis outdoors, enjoying the sunshine, and staying active in a competitive and fun way.

9. Brisk walking

Brisk walking is a low-impact exercise that strengthens the heart, improves circulation, and helps in maintaining a healthy weight. The pleasant weather and extended daylight hours make it easier and more enjoyable to walk outdoors, whether in parks or along the beach.

10. Aerobic classes

Aerobic exercises increase heart rate, improve cardiovascular endurance, and help in weight management. They also enhance lung capacity and energy levels. Many communities offer outdoor aerobic classes in the summer, providing a fun and social way to stay fit while enjoying the weather.

Incorporate these cardiovascular exercises into your routine to boost your overall health this summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.