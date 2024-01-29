Heart Health: These Morning Habits Can Help Maintain Healthy Cholesterol Levels

Manage your stress levels for a healthy heart

High cholesterol levels can increase your risk of developing heart disease. Several factors can contribute to unhealthy cholesterol levels. Some of the risk factors include unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, obesity, smoking, high blood pressure and more. The weather also affects your blood pressure, heart health and cholesterol levels. According to studies, winter is the time of the year when cholesterol levels are at their peak in comparison to the summer and spring season. There is no specific reason behind it. However, factors like lack of physical activity in winter, consumption of unhealthy fats and others may play a role. To help you maintain a healthy heart this winter, here are some morning habits that can help you ensure healthy cholesterol levels in winter.

1. Start your day with some exercise

Laziness and the cold weather can make it difficult to exercise every day. However, it is essential to stay physically active, especially during the winter season to lower the risk of heart disease.

You can do some indoor exercises. From cardio to weight training, there are plenty of options to choose from.

2. Choose green tea over regular tea

Many start their day with a cup of tea. For healthy cholesterol levels, you can swap your regular tea with green tea.

Green contains catechins and other antioxidants that may help lower bad cholesterol as well as total cholesterol levels.

3. A wholesome breakfast

A healthy breakfast can help kick-start the day and boost your overall nutrient intake throughout the day. Instead of highly processed foods and cereals, choose whole foods. For healthy cholesterol levels, add fibre-rich foods, omega-3 fatty acids and whey protein to your breakfast.

4. Do some yoga

Constant stress can trigger the stress hormone. High levels of the stress hormone can elevate your cholesterol levels as well as increase the risk of heart disease. Therefore, it is essential to practice stress management techniques such as yoga.

Other ways to ensure healthy cholesterol levels

It is also essential to quit smoking for a healthy heart. If you are overweight, it is also crucial to maintain a healthy body weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.