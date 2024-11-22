Heart Health: Symptoms Of Low Blood Sugar At Night

If you suspect nocturnal hypoglycaemia, its important to monitor your blood sugar levels before bed

Low blood sugar, or hypoglycaemia, occurs when the blood glucose level drops below normal, typically under 70 mg/dL. It can result from excessive insulin, skipping meals, intense physical activity, or conditions affecting glucose regulation. At night, low blood sugar (nocturnal hypoglycaemia) often arises due to taking too much insulin or diabetes medications, consuming insufficient carbohydrates before bed, or increased physical exertion earlier in the day. It can be worrying because severe cases may disrupt sleep, cause dangerous symptoms like seizures, or increase the risk of unawareness in subsequent episodes. Recognising the signs early is crucial to prevent complications, read on as we share some common signs.

10 Symptoms of low blood sugar at night

1. Night sweats

Sudden excessive sweating while asleep is a common symptom of low blood sugar. This happens because hypoglycaemia activates the body's stress response, releasing adrenaline, which induces sweating. You might wake up with damp sheets or clothes despite a cool room temperature.

2. Restlessness or disturbed sleep

Low blood sugar can cause tossing and turning, vivid dreams, or nightmares. The brain, lacking sufficient glucose, struggles to maintain a restful sleep cycle, leading to frequent awakenings or light sleep.

3. Fatigue upon waking

Even if you manage to sleep through the night, undetected nocturnal hypoglycaemia can leave you feeling unusually tired or drained in the morning. This is due to the body's effort to restore normal glucose levels overnight, depleting energy stores.

4. Headaches in the morning

Waking up with a headache can indicate nocturnal hypoglycaemia. Low glucose levels during sleep cause blood vessels in the brain to constrict, leading to discomfort or throbbing pain.

5. Rapid heartbeat (palpitations)

A racing or pounding heart during the night may be your body signalling low blood sugar. This occurs because hypoglycaemia stimulates the release of stress hormones like adrenaline to compensate for the glucose deficiency.

6. Shakiness or trembling

Some people experience shakiness or tremors during a hypoglycaemic episode, even while asleep. This is another effect of adrenaline attempting to regulate glucose levels, and it might wake you up feeling jittery.

7. Hunger or nausea

Intense hunger during the night can indicate low blood sugar. The body signals the brain to eat in an attempt to raise glucose levels. Nausea may accompany this sensation, especially in more severe cases.

8. Confusion or disorientation

Severe nocturnal hypoglycaemia may cause confusion, disorientation, or difficulty waking up properly. The brain's impaired function due to low glucose can make it challenging to think clearly or respond to external stimuli.

9. Blurred vision

Hypoglycaemia can cause temporary changes in vision, such as blurriness, even at night. This occurs as the eyes struggle to function without adequate glucose, impacting focus and clarity.

10. Seizures or unconsciousness

In extreme situations, nocturnal hypoglycaemia can lead to seizures or loss of consciousness due to the brain's inability to function without sufficient glucose. This is a medical emergency requiring immediate intervention.

If you suspect nocturnal hypoglycaemia, it's important to monitor your blood sugar levels before bed and consult a healthcare provider to adjust your treatment plan. Consuming a small snack or adjusting medication timing can often prevent nighttime dips in glucose levels.

