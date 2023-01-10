Heart Attacks Are More Common During Winter; Follow These Tips For A Healthy Heart

Certain lifestyle changes can help maintain your heart health in winter

In response to cold, blood vessels contract. This may also increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Chest pain, or difficulty breathing from cardiovascular disease, can get worse in the winter due to coronary artery constriction.

When it's chilly outside, your heart has to work harder to keep you at a healthy body temperature. Winter winds may make the situation more difficult because they help your body lose heat more quickly. If your body temperature drops below 95 degrees, hypothermia could cause damage to your heart muscle.

The increased blood pressure may cause the coronary arteries to narrow, which could reduce the amount of blood and oxygen reaching the heart and its muscles. A heart attack can be the outcome.

There are many more reasons why you should consider taking the necessary steps to keep your heart healthy through the winter season. Continue reading this article as we share tips that will ensure your heart health stays in check through the winter.

Follow these tips to ensure good heart health in winter:

1. Eat right

Wintertime comfort food cravings are typical, but when it comes to your diet, balance is key. Around this time of year, this is also true. Even while it may be tempting to consume hearty, stodgy foods in the winter, it's crucial to provide your body with the nutrients it requires to be healthy. Fruits and vegetables are a great source of important vitamins and minerals that strengthen your immune system and increase your resistance to illnesses like pneumonia and the common cold.

2. Protect against flu

A new year might be an excellent opportunity to assess our health and make sure we're taking all reasonable precautions to preserve it. The flu can have potentially significant effects and is more frequently distributed throughout the winter. You're more likely to get it if you're older and already have a heart issue, but there may be other causes as well, such as living with a weak person or doing a job that requires you to interact with lots of people.

3. Keep track of your meds

In colder climates, your heart has to work much harder to maintain blood flow throughout your body. You're less likely to experience complications if you develop a cold when the cool season comes in if your heart health and underlying diseases are well-managed. By taking your prescription as prescribed, you may support your heart health in a significant way. You can maintain your routine by adhering to a timetable, setting reminders, and ordering repeat prescriptions.

4. Workout regularly

Your body, heart, and immune system are all put under stress when you are overweight, and they may be less able to fight infections as a result. Additionally, if you contract the coronavirus, it increases your chance of problems. Wintertime can make it more difficult to exercise because the short days and gloomy skies can sap our motivation. There are plenty of physical activities you can partake in while staying indoors.

5. Look after your mental health

We may feel down because of the shorter days, longer nights, and increased indoor time. Because of the absence of sunlight, many people also don't get enough vitamin D, which can further contribute to depression. We should all think about taking a 10-microgram Vitamin D pill in the fall and winter. If you cover the majority of your skin or rarely venture outside, this is even more crucial.

Keep these tips in mind to make sure your heart stays fit and well-functioning through the chilly season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.