Heart Attack In 30s: 5 Factors Increase The Risk Of Plaque Buildup In Your Arteries

Sedentary lifestyle is one of the factors that contribute to plaque buildup in the arteries

Heart attacks were considered a disease associated with the elderly population. However, with the rise in disease burden, people across different age groups are now experiencing this condition. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in their 30s.

This is a serious condition that is rising among young population, and the primary cause is the buildup of plaque in the arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis. There are multiple factors that can increase the risk of heart attack in younger population, here are some of these.

1. Unhealthy lifestyle choices

Unhealthy or sedentary lifestyle is one of the most significant factors that contribute to plaque buildup in the arteries. Routine habits such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and a lack of physical activity contribute to an unhealthy lifestyle of which smoking, is a major risk factor for heart attack.

2. High blood pressure

An individual with high BP is at a higher risk of plaque buildup in the arteries compared to an individual with normal BP levels. High blood pressure makes the artery walls thick and stiff, which can make it more prone to plaque buildup. It is important to manage high BP, which can only be achieved by following a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, healthy diet, stress management and avoiding smoking and alcohol.

3. High cholesterol levels

High cholesterol is another major cause that contributes to plaque buildup. This is because LDL cholesterol can accumulate in the artery walls, leading to the formation of plaque. To maintain healthy cholesterol levels, it is recommended that individuals consume a diet low in saturated and trans fats and high in fiber and unsaturated fats.

4. Family history

Family history plays an important role in heart disease. Certain genetic factors can make individuals more prone to heart-related conditions. While genetic factor cannot be changed, an individual with family history should consult a doctor after the age of 25 to ensure prevention of heart disease with lifestyle modifications, regular screenings and medication if required.

5. Diabetes

Diabetes is another comorbidity which can increase the risk of heart attack. High blood sugar levels can damage the lining of the arteries, making them more susceptible to plaque buildup. Just like family history and high BP, individuals with diabetes should consult their doctor and seek for a prevention plan. It is also important to get regular checkups done to seek timely treatment options.

Understanding the treatment option:

Following a healthy lifestyle can help in prevention of heart attack. However, an individual who is already diagnosed with plaque in their arteries can be treated with medication and medical procedures like PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention). PCI is a minimally invasive procedure that involves inserting a catheter into the affected arteries to clear the plaque and blockage to restore the blood flow. This technique is commonly performed in emergencies, such as a heart attack, but it can also be used as a prophylactic measure to reduce plaque buildup in people who are at high risk for heart disease.

(Dr Anil Potdar, Consultant Cardiologist & Cardiovascular Interventionist at One Heart)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.