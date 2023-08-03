Heart: 8 Morning Routine Habits To Help You Keep Your Blood Pressure In Check

Start your day by drinking a glass of water to reduce high blood pressure

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where the force of blood against the walls of the arteries is consistently too high. This can put strain on the cardiovascular system and lead to various health problems, such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. Continue reading as we list morning routine habits you should add to your daily routine if you have high blood pressure.

8 Morning routine habits that will help lower high blood pressure:

1. Wake up at a consistent time

Establish a regular wake-up time to regulate your body's internal clock and promote healthy blood pressure levels. Planning a proper routine priorly can also help reduce stress. Chronic stress can contribute to high blood pressure.

2. Hydrate

Start your day by drinking a glass of water. Staying hydrated helps regulate blood volume, which can reduce blood pressure. You can swap your glass of water with flavoured water. You can add lemons, fresh veggies and even certain fruits to further boost the taste and nutritive value of the water.

3. Exercise

Engaging in physical activities, such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, or any other aerobic exercises, for at least 150 minutes per week can help lower blood pressure. Morning is a great time to engage in a workout. Regular exercise can help lower blood pressure over time.

4. Practice deep breathing or meditation

Stress can elevate blood pressure. Take a few minutes each morning to practice deep breathing exercises or meditation to promote relaxation and reduce stress levels.

5. Take medication as prescribed

If you are on medication for managing high blood pressure, take it consistently at the prescribed time each morning to maintain stable blood pressure control.

6. Eat a balanced breakfast

Prepare a well-balanced breakfast comprising whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. A healthy breakfast can support overall heart health and help manage blood pressure. Adopting a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products while limiting the intake of sodium, saturated and trans fats, and added sugars can have a positive impact on blood pressure.

7. Limit caffeine intake

Reduce or avoid consuming caffeinated beverages, such as coffee or energy drinks, in the morning. Caffeine can temporarily raise blood pressure.

8. Monitor your blood pressure

Use a home blood pressure monitor to check your blood pressure regularly. Keep track of your readings and share them with your healthcare provider to monitor your progress and make necessary adjustments to your treatment plan.

Besides following this morning routine, you are also encouraged to limit your alcohol consumption. Excessive alcohol intake can raise blood pressure, so it is advisable to limit alcohol consumption to moderate levels.

You must also quit smoking. Smoking can constrict blood vessels and raise blood pressure. Quitting smoking or avoiding exposure to secondhand smoke can improve blood pressure and provide numerous other health benefits.

These suggestions are not meant to replace medical advice. It is essential to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised guidance and treatment of high blood pressure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.