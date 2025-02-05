Healthy Foods You Shouldn't Have On An Empty Stomach

The time at which you eat plays a role in the impact it might make on your body. Your body's digestion, metabolism and nutrient absorption can all fluctuate throughout your day, meaning the food you consume might be beneficial or bad for you based on when you consume it. For example, consuming protein in the morning can help in muscle synthesis and boost metabolism. Similarly, consuming fibre in the afternoon can help in digestion. However, some healthy foods can be bad for you if consumed empty stomach as they might cause bloating, and acidity or affect your nutrient absorption. Keep reading as we share a list of healthy foods that are actually not good for you if consumed on an empty stomach.



Healthy foods you should avoid consuming on an empty stomach

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants but when consumed on an empty stomach, their high tannic acid content can increase stomach acidity leading to discomfort or heartburn. This can be particularly problematic for people with acid reflux or gastritis.

2. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C and fibre but their high acidity can irritate the stomach lining, especially when consumed first thing in the morning. This may lead to acid reflux and bloating or may even worsen symptoms of gastritis over time.

3. Bananas

While bananas are known to provide quick energy and essential nutrients, consuming them on an empty stomach can actually cause a spike in magnesium and potassium levels in the blood. This can further disturb the body's mineral balance and lead to issues like fatigue or heart palpitations in sensitive individuals.

4. Raw veggies

Raw vegetables like cucumbers and bell peppers are loaded with fibre and other essential nutrients but they can be difficult to consume first thing in the morning. The tough fibre content of these foods can cause bloating, gas and stomach discomfort.

5. Coffee

Drinking coffee first thing in the morning is a popular practice but when consumed on an empty stomach, it increases stomach acid production, leading to acid reflux, bloating and irritation of the stomach lining.

6. Spicy foods

Although spicy foods are believed to be beneficial for metabolism, consuming them on an empty stomach can irritate your stomach lining leading to issues like acid reflux, stomach pain and discomfort.

7. Pears

Pears similar to raw veggies are abundant in rough fibre which on an empty stomach has the potential to damage your delicate stomach lining. This can lead to irritation, bloating and upset stomach if consumed without other foods.

8. Cold beverages

Cold beverages can slow down digestion as they may shock the digestive system when consumed on an empty stomach. This can also lead to bloating, indigestion and a feeling of discomfort especially with people with sensitive stomachs.

9. Sweet treats

Sugar foods can cause a rapid spike in your blood sugar levels when eaten on an empty stomach which can lead to quick energy crash, cravings and an increased risk of insulin resistance over time. Consuming sugar on an empty stomach can also trigger inflammation and cause digestive issues.

To avoid these health issues, you are encouraged to start your day with gentle and easily digestible foods. Eating a balanced breakfast that includes protein, healthy fats and fibre can help boost your health and promote better digestion throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.