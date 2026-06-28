A small snack may not look like a big deal, but it can add more calories to your daily diet than you expect. Many eat between meals without thinking about how much they are having. Since snacks are usually eaten without being weighed, it is easy to lose track of portion sizes.

Foods that look almost the same in quantity can have very different calorie counts. A bowl of one snack may contain far more calories than another, even if both are equal in size. This is why paying attention to portions is just as important as choosing healthy foods.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently explained this with a simple comparison of some of the most popular snacks.

On Instagram, Batra shared, “When people hear weight loss, the conversation usually turns into a discussion about calories. But calories are only part of the story. Two foods can contain the same number of calories and have very different effects on your weight.

“That's where calorie density comes in. Calorie density simply means how many calories are packed into a given amount of food. Some foods pack a lot of calories into a very small volume. Others give you a much larger portion for the same calorie budget. Neither is automatically good nor bad.”

“The useful question is: What helps you feel satisfied, nourished, and able to stick to your goals? Foods that contain more water, fiber, or protein often take up more space on the plate and can help you stay fuller for longer. That's why looking only at calories can sometimes miss the bigger picture. The goal isn't to eat as little as possible. It's to build meals that leave you feeling comfortably full while supporting your health and weight goals.”

To help people understand calorie differences easily, Batra compared common foods that contain 200 calories. She explained that just two tablespoons of bhujia have nearly the same calories as two bowls of makhana. Similarly, one glass of orange juice provides around the same calories as two cups of buttermilk.

She also pointed out that one and a half gulab jamuns contain the same number of calories as around half a kilogram of papaya. In another example, she showed that three Oreo cookies have a calorie count similar to a bowl of low-fat curd mixed with mango.

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