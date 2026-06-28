When you are travelling or on a holiday, it is easy to end up eating unhealthy food. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija says carrying a few simple foods from home can help you eat better without missing out on enjoying your trip.

Makhija, in an Instagram post, has shared what she carries to eat during flights, saying that healthy travel is not about eating "perfect" foods but about making better food choices that keep energy levels stable and reduce unhealthy snacking.

The nutritionist reveals the simple meal she packs whenever she flies. She begins with two peaches, saying she likes to start her meal with fruit because it provides fibre and hydration. After that, Makhija eats two boiled eggs as a high-protein snack. The health expert carries salt and pepper with the eggs, saying they help maintain electrolyte balance while travelling. She pairs the eggs with a mini croissant.

Makhija also packs a tub of coconut yoghurt, which she describes as a filling snack that provides healthy fats and is easy to carry during travel. As part of her daily routine, she also takes an omega-3 supplement. According to her, omega-3 supports blood circulation and may also help with dry eyes and dry skin.

"Nutrition is about balance, not perfection," the nutritionist says.

According to Makhija, the biggest travel nutrition hack is not the food itself but the sequence in which it is eaten. She follows what she calls "meal sequencing," even while travelling. The nutritionist prefers eating fibre first, followed by protein, and ending with carbohydrates.

She says this eating pattern can improve satiety, support digestion and keep energy levels more stable throughout the journey.

Makhija stresses that travelling or going on holiday should not mean abandoning healthy habits altogether. She adds that while holidays are meant to be enjoyed, health should remain a priority.

"Health isn't built by being perfect for a week. It's built by making good decisions consistently, especially when your routine changes," she said. "Your body is your greatest asset. Treat it like one," she adds.



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