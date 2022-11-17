Healthy Diet: Here's Why You Should Eat Green Leafy Vegetables Daily

There are about 3,000 varieties of green leafy vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables, more commonly known as green leafy vegetables in a nutrient-dense superfood group. The group of green foods known as cruciferous vegetables is abundant in a number of vital elements. These veggies are associated with a lowered risk of many chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart disease, when they are a regular component of your daily diet.

Cruciferous vegetables are an excellent addition to diets for weight reduction and heart health since they are low in calories, high in fibre, and help you feel satiated for longer. There are around 3,000 distinct cruciferous species, with the following vegetables being the most popular ones lettuce, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and cabbage. In this article, we list the many benefits of green leafy vegetables and why you should add them to your diet.

In addition to providing a majority of the minerals and vitamins the body requires each day, research indicates that leafy greens also include special nutrients that support disease prevention and good body processes.

Glucosinolates, a class of chemicals found in cruciferous vegetables, are responsible for the bitter taste of these deep-green plants. According to research, glucosinolates have potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities that help shield our cells from damage that can lead to disease. The cruciferous vegetable family also contains a lot of fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Here are some of the most significant benefits of green leafy vegetables:

1. Highly nutritious

Cruciferous vegetables are abundant in vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. These good fats are crucial for numerous biological processes, including maintaining cognitive health and reducing the likelihood of mental deterioration and diseases like Alzheimer's. Cruciferous veggies are a superior source of Folic acid, iron, calcium, selenium, and vitamin C.

2. Boosts immunity

The nutritional value of cruciferous vegetables is also linked to a reduced risk of chronic illnesses like diabetes, asthma, and Alzheimer's disease. According to studies, the plant-based elements in these veggies contain antibacterial characteristics that strengthen your immune system's defences against infections that cause disease.

3. Lower risk of cancer

They are also abundant in substances known as glucosinolates, which might aid in the battle against cancer. Numerous studies indicate that eating cruciferous vegetables may reduce your risk of developing a range of malignancies, particularly breast, pancreatic, bladder, lung, prostate, and colon cancer. Some of the enzymes included in cruciferous vegetables may aid in preventing DNA damage to cells, whereas others could have antioxidant capabilities. Crucifers may also assist to combat the cancer-causing polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and nitrosamines that can be found in some foods.

4. Boosts weight loss

Cruciferous veggies typically provide up to 20 per cent of the overall of your daily fibre needs per serving. According to research, consuming 30 grams of fibre daily can lessen your chance of developing diabetes and obesity, as well as help you lose weight.

5. Improves heart health

Fruit and vegetable-rich diets are consistently linked to a lower risk of heart disease. According to studies, this effect is supported by cruciferous vegetables since their glucosinolates lower LDL (bad) cholesterol. Your arteries are kept clear of fatty buildup that can cause heart problems and strokes when your cholesterol levels are healthy.

Now that you know the many benefits of leafy greens. make sure to incorporate them into your daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.