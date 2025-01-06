Health Ministry Confirms Three HMPV Cases In India; Know Symptoms And Prevention Tips

Amid the surge in China, three cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been detected in Bengaluru, India. An eight-month-old who is recovering in the hospital and a three-month-old who has been discharged were the first reported cases of HMPV in India. Later, a two-month-old also tested positive in Ahmedabad. Currently, China is witnessing an HMPV outbreak. According to social media posts, multiple viruses, including influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, are circulating in China. Several videos and posts on social media suggest that hospitals are overwhelmed with individuals struggling with respiratory illnesses.

HMPV, first identified in 2001, is a respiratory infection that causes flu-like symptoms. It can affect people of all ages, however, young children(below 5 years), older adults and those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk.

Symptoms of HMPV:

Cough, fever, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and sore throat are a few symptoms of HMPV. These symptoms usually show up three to six days after you have been exposed to the virus. Severe illness due to HMPV may require hospitalisation.

How is HMPV transmitted?

HMPV spreads through direct contact with someone who has it. Touching contaminated surfaces, coughing, sneezing and shaking hands can spread the virus.

If symptoms worsen, one may develop severe cough, wheezing and shortness of breath. In such cases, it is crucial to seek medical assistance immediately.

Treatment and vaccination

Currently, there is no vaccine against HMPV. Treatment is mostly geared toward easing symptoms.

How to differentiate between common cold and HMPV

HMPV usually causes symptoms similar to the common cold, but some individuals can get very sick. Those infected for the first time with HMPV are more likely to get severely sick. Symptoms are milder if you get another HMPV infection.

Tips to prevent HMPV:

You can reduce the risk of getting HMPV and other respiratory illnesses with these steps:

Wash hands with soap and water for atleast 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Consider wearing a mask and avoid contact with those who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Practice self-isolation if you are sick

Individuals with preexisting lung diseases should be extra cautious and must follow all precautions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.