Papita, also known as papaya, is a tropical fruit with a vibrant orange hue, sweet taste, and soft texture when ripe. Raw papita (unripe papaya) has a green skin and firmer flesh, commonly used in cooking or as juice. Rich in enzymes, vitamins, and antioxidants, raw papita is highly nutritious. The enzyme papain in raw papita aids digestion and has medicinal properties, making it a popular choice for health remedies. Drinking raw papita juice offers numerous health benefits by leveraging its nutrient-dense profile and therapeutic compounds. Keep reading as we share a list of health benefits you can achieve by consuming raw papaya juice.

10 Health benefits of drinking raw papita juice

1. Boosts digestive health

Raw papita juice is rich in papain, an enzyme that helps break down proteins and enhances digestion. It alleviates bloating, constipation, and indigestion by improving gut motility and easing the digestive process.

2. Aids in weight loss

Low in calories and rich in dietary fibre, raw papita juice supports weight management by promoting a feeling of fullness and aiding in fat metabolism. The enzymes in papaya also enhance nutrient absorption.

Photo Credit: Canva

3. Improves liver health

Papita juice helps detoxify the liver by flushing out toxins and promoting healthy liver function. Its antioxidant properties reduce oxidative stress, protecting the liver from damage caused by free radicals.

4. Regulates blood sugar levels

Raw papita juice has a low glycemic index and contains compounds that regulate blood sugar levels. The fibre content slows sugar absorption, making it beneficial for individuals with diabetes.

5. Enhances immune function

Loaded with vitamins A and C, raw papita juice strengthens the immune system by supporting the production of white blood cells and reducing inflammation. Regular consumption can help prevent infections.

6. Reduces menstrual discomfort

Raw papita juice helps regulate menstrual cycles by stimulating uterine contractions. It can also alleviate menstrual cramps and reduce bloating due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Supports heart health

The antioxidants, potassium, and fibre in raw papita juice contribute to heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and reducing blood pressure, minimising the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

8. Improves skin health

Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, raw papita juice promotes healthy, glowing skin by reducing acne, wrinkles, and pigmentation. Papain also helps exfoliate dead skin cells when applied topically.

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Detoxifies the body

The enzymes and antioxidants in raw papita juice help cleanse the digestive system and remove toxins from the blood. This detoxification supports overall well-being and energy levels.

10. Fights inflammation

Raw papita juice contains anti-inflammatory enzymes like papain and chymopapain, which help reduce inflammation in the body. This makes it beneficial for individuals with conditions like arthritis or inflammatory bowel diseases.

Drinking raw papita juice regularly can significantly enhance your health. However, it is essential to consume it in moderation, as excessive intake may cause digestive discomfort.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.