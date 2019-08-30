Headstand Benefits: 40 Plus Women, Here's Why You Should Be Doing Inversions Every Day

Inversion asanas like headstands can improve blood circulation and boost energy

Ladies, if you are 40 plus, then you must pay attention to this. There are a few lifestyle measures that you must follow in order to prevent early ageing. These include not just regular exercise, less stress, good sleep and a healthy diet, but also practicing regular inversions as part of your yoga practice. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram to share a video of her doing inversions. In her post, Rujuta talks about inversions, and how Karin O Banon, one of her yoga teachers at Iyengar Yoga, recommends women over the age of 40 to do inversions daily.

What are inversions?

Inversions are referred to asanas in yoga that require a person to go upside down. Handstand and headstand are two very popular inversion poses. These inversions require the hips to go higher than the heart, and the heart to higher than the head. There's an inversion for every level in yoga.

There is an inversion pose for every level in yoga

Photo Credit: iStock

Benefits of inversions and how to do them without falling

Apart from preventing premature ageing, inversions help 40 plus women become more self-aware. Rujuta, while referring to her teacher, writes that by the time women approach 40, they realise that they have spent a lifetime being good and obedient. But in this process, they ended up losing their true selves. This is something which even reflected in their yoga practice - where most of them are good with doing the forward bending poses, but fearful of doing inversions.

The fear for doing inversions is mostly because of the fear of having a poor core strength to be able to hold themselves against conditioning like gravity.

Well, the trick to perform inversion is simply-one step at a time. Initially you will be afraid of falls and might not be able told hold more than 10 seconds or even lesser. But it will teach you to engage your muscles. With regular practice, 40 plus women can do inversion with better confidence and definitely improved strength. And not just for 40 plus, inversions done at any age can be beneficial for you.

Watch the video below to see how Rujuta does an inversion pose. Follow the instructions she gives carefully, to prevent falls and injuries. Beginners must not perform it without the supervision of a yoga teacher.

Following are some of the health benefits of doing inversions regularly:

1. Inversions are great for improving core strength. The body relies on upper body strength for doing inversions. And in order to hold on to an inversion pose, your core muscles must be engaged at all times. Also doing their hard work in holding the pose are your arms.

2. It improves blood circulation. Going upside down by doing inversions reverses blood flow and increases blood circulation in all parts of the body, especially to the brain. As the blood rushes to your head, it provides the brain with more oxygen and improves cognitive function.

3. Inversions help in detoxification of the body: Inversion help in stimulating the lymphatic system - which comprises a chain of tissues and organs in immune system. The lymphatic system is responsible for removing toxins from the body and improving balance of the immune system and fluid balance. Inversions facilitate flow of lymph to the lungs, where toxins and mucus are found.

4. Inversions boost energy. It stimulates blood flow in the entire body and gives a boost to energy. They are also great for making you more alert and improving your focus.

5. Inversions also stimulate the pituitary gland, which is the body's major endocrine gland - the one that controls growth and development. The yoga asana can also stimulate cerebrospinal fluid of the central nervous system, thus improving its overall functioning.

