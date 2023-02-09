Haircare: Consuming Excess Sugar Can Cause Hair Loss; Follow These Tips To Reduce Hair Loss From High Blood Sugar Levels

As high blood sugar restricts transport of nutrients and oxygen to hair, it can make hair brittle

The body can be impacted by type 2 diabetes in a number of ways, which can result in hair loss. Indirect causes of hair loss exist as well as other explanations that are not directly linked to type 2 diabetes.

The inability of blood sugar to exit the bloodstream occurs when blood sugar levels are too high, depriving cells of the energy they require. Oxygen and nutrients are more difficult to transport around the body when blood vessels are damaged more, especially to organs farthest from the heart, such as the feet, eyes, and hair follicles. Due to this, hair may become brittle, undernourished, and might not regrow as fast as it would otherwise.

Additionally, a wide variety of medications are available for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Although it is not the typical patient experience, they can occasionally have the side effect of causing hair loss. Lets understand ways in which we can treat a hair loss caused by diabetes.

Follow these tips to reduce hair loss caused by diabetes:

1. Reduce blood sugar levels

Making sure that blood sugar is correctly regulated is the first step in dealing with hair loss in those with diabetes. A doctor may advise more precise dietary and lifestyle changes as well as medicines to support healthier blood sugar levels if you are losing hair as a result of persistently high glucose levels.

2. Workout

Exercise can aid the body in maintaining healthy blood circulation, even though it may not be able to stop or stop hair loss. The blood flow to the upper and lower extremities as well as the hair follicles can be increased by regular exercise. Additionally, it can aid with blood sugar management.

3. Consider vitamin supplements

The pace of hair growth will be accelerated by taking a biotin supplement or "vitamin B complex," but the underlying causes of hair loss, such as excessive blood sugar levels, anaemia, or other autoimmune diseases like alopecia or hypothyroidism, may not be rectified. Before investing a lot of money in expensive hair loss supplements and treatments, be cautious to rule out other causes.

4. Improve your diet

A healthy, balanced diet is another crucial component in managing diabetes. Blood sugar levels can be better controlled with diets high in lean proteins, vegetables, and fruits as well as high fibre foods. At the same time, make sure to avoid foods that are bad for your health and are high in sugar, unhealthy fats, etc.

5. Moringa oil head massage

Iron, calcium, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin A are all abundant in moringa. Its leaves and fruits have been used for ages by ayurveda doctors to alleviate arthritis, enhance vision, and encourage hair growth. In addition to increasing blood flow to the scalp, its antioxidants also aid in the battle against free radicals that result in oxidative damage.

6. Reduce stress

Cortisol, the stress hormone, can cause a prolonged time of resting for hair follicles when the body is subjected to prolonged periods of stress. This indicates that even while it is still losing hair at a normal pace, it is not replacing it as quickly as it normally would. You can notice a general decrease in hair volume as a result. However, you have influence over how you manage and keep your blood sugar levels under control each day.

Keep these tips in mind if you are experiencing hair loss from diabetes or high blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.