Hair Fall: Try This Homemade Bhringaraj Oil To Keep Hair Problems At Bay

Hair care tips: Bhringraj contains properties that can help control hair fall and greying of hair

Hair fall is a common issue that many face these days. From unhealthy eating patterns to uncontrolled stress, there can be several possible culprits behind hair fall. But Ayurveda has an inexpensive solution to this common issue. The Ayurvedic plant Bhringraj is known for its healing properties and benefits for skin and hair. The plant has been used as an effective home remedy in India for centuries. According to Ayurveda, Bhringraj is "nature's elixir" for most hair problems as it promotes healthy and nourished hair growth. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in an Instagram post, explains that the herb effectively increases "blood circulation in the scalp and hair follicles," which in turn enriches the roots and brings in more nutrients through the blood supply. In addition, the health expert says, bhringaraj "has powerful anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties." Some of the active ingredients present in the plant prevent the "greying of hair."

How to use bhringraj for hair fall

Bhringraj is available in oil, tablet and capsule form in the market. But you can always prepare oil at home. How? Anjali Mukerjee shares two ways to prepare bhringraj oil at home.

Method 1:

Take a handful of bhringraj leaves and chop them finely. If you could roast them in a little work with a cup of coconut oil for about five minutes on a very low flame. Cool it and pour it into a bottle. After a few days, you could strain off the bhringraj leaves as well. By now the goodness of the bhringraj leaves would have stepped into the oil. Once cold, you can apply it on your scalp overnight, twice a week.

Bhringraj can help boost overall hair health

Photo Credit: iStock

Method 2:

Another way to make this oil is with bhringraj powder. Mix about 1 teaspoon of the bhringraj powder in about 3-4 teaspoons of coconut oil. Give it a mix and it's ready. Apply it on your scalp, keep it overnight and use it for four to six months and it will help in hair growth.

Check out the Instagram post here:

Try this effective solution to your hair problems but always to a patch test first.

