Haemorrhagic Stroke Rate Highest In Northeast India: 6 Simple Ways To Reduce Your Risk Of A Stroke

Haemorrhagic stroke leads to ruptured blood vessel which causes bleeding in the brain

Highlights High blood pressure is a risk factor for a haemorrhagic stroke It is a medical emergency characterized by ruptured blood vessels Smoking could increase your risk of suffering a stroke

Haemorrhagic strokes killed one in three people aged 30-69 years in the northeastern states during the year 2015, suggests a new research. This condition is a serious medical emergency characterized by a ruptured blood vessel which causes bleeding in the brain. This study, led by a researcher of Indian origin, revealed that the actual figure was three times higher than the national average. As per the study published in the Lancet Global Health, endemic infections, improper stroke care and hypertension are the factors which contribute to an increased mortality rate in these regions (which comprise of one-sixth of the country's population). Northeastern states like Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram were some of the heavy burden states for stroke-related deaths in men. Assam, Bengal, Orissa and West Bengal had high mortality rates in women. This research also revealed an important truth about deaths due to cardiovascular diseases. Most of them were taking place due to a previously known disease and about half of them were not taking any medications. According to WHO estimates, one-fifth of the heart disease related deaths take place in India. Indians are more likely to develop heart diseases a decade earlier as compared to people in high-income countries.

High blood pressure and excessive consumption of salt are believed to be some of the important risk factors for a haemorrhagic stroke. But there are some simple ways which can help you reduce your risk of suffering from this stroke.

Haemorrhagic stroke causes bleeding in the brain

Also read: These Are By Far The Best Exercises For Your Brain

Here are 6 simple tips which will help you lower your risk of suffering from a haemorrhagic stroke. Take a look:

1. Reduce your blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension contributes to an increased risk of this condition. Therefore, the best way to reduce your risk is to lower your blood pressure. Keep a tab on your blood pressure levels, if it is too high, follow some simple tips to control it. For starters, cut down on your salt intake. Half a teaspoon of salt in a day should suffice. Stick to a healthy diet including fruits and vegetables.

High blood pressure can cause haemorrhagic stroke

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Drink but in moderation

Alcohol is a health hazard if you do not know where to stop. It is important for you to keep a tab on your portions. Excessive alcohol consumption can increase your blood pressure and contribute to a higher risk of stroke. However, drinking in moderation is known to decrease blood pressure levels. One drink (red wine) in a day can prove helpful.

Excessive alcohol can higher the risk of haemorrhagic strokes

Also read: World Hypertension Day: How Regularly Should You Check Your Blood Pressure; Top 10 Reasons Why You Should

3. Manage blood sugar levels

It is extremely important for diabetes patients to keep a tab on their blood sugar levels. High blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels and result in the formation of blood clots. This can contribute to an increased risk of strokes. So stick to a diet consisting of low-glycemic index foods to keep your blood sugar levels under control.

4. Quit smoking

Smoking in no way is good for your health. Those who smoke to keep their stress levels under control do not realize how they are actually risking their health in the long run for just a few moments of relief. Smoking can increase the risk of haemorrhagic strokes. It thickens your blood and increases the rate at which plaque accumulates in the arteries. It also increases the clot formation process in the body. This way, it increases the risk of stroke to quite an extent.

Smoking can increase the risk of haemorrhagic strokes



5. Exercise

Moderate intensity workouts for just five days in a week can prove helpful for reducing your risk of strokes. It helps you lose weight and lower blood pressure as well, thereby reducing the risk of strokes.

Exercise to reduce the risk of haemorrhagic strokes

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Achieve and maintain a healthy BMI

A healthy body weight or a healthy BMI helps you maintain a healthy blood pressure as well. This way, it helps you reduce your risk of obesity, diabetes, heart diseases and stroke in the long run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.