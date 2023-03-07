H3N2 Virus: Here's Everything You Need To Know About This Virus

You are encouraged to wear face masks when in public to lower your risk of catching the virus

The influenza virus known as H3N2 can make people sick with respiratory conditions. It is a subtype of the influenza A virus that has previously been in charge of a number of influenza outbreaks.

In New Delhi, where people are exhibiting symptoms resembling those of protracted sickness and coughing, there has been a rapid rise in the number of H3N2 influenza infections. According to reports, the state's high H3N2 influenza prevalence is to blame for the rise in cases. The prevalence of flu symptoms among people is also influenced by the change in weather from extremely cold to warm.

India has been plagued with a persistent cough and sporadic fever for the past few months. Hospitalizations are increased by the H3N2 subtype of influenza A, the most prevalent strain of the flu. Continue reading as we discuss some of the FAQs (frequently asked questions) about the H3N2 virus.

FAQs

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of the H3N2 virus include:

Chills

Coughing

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Throat ache/ sire throat

An ache in muscles and body

Diarrhoea

Sneezing and runny nose

How to prevent it?

You must take precautions to prevent H3N2 influenza, including being vaccinated each year, frequently washing hands with soap and water, avoiding contact with sick individuals, covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, and missing less time from school or work when ill.

How is it treated?

Resting, drinking lots of fluids, and using over-the-counter painkillers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to lower fever are all part of the H3N2 influenza treatment regimen. If a patient has severe symptoms or is at a high risk of problems, a doctor may also recommend antiviral drugs such as oseltamivir and zanamivir.

How is it spread?

The extremely contagious H3N2 influenza can be transmitted from one person to another through droplets released when coughing, sneezing, or talking by an infected individual. It can also spread if someone touches their mouth or nose after contacting a surface that has the virus on it. Pregnant women, young children, elderly adults, and persons with underlying medical issues are at a higher risk of flu-related complications.

What are the do's and don'ts?

You can lower your chances of catching the virus by following certain dos and don'ts. Here are some:

Do's

Avoid crowded situations and use a face mask

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Don't touch your mouth or nose

When sneezing and coughing, adequately cover your mouth and nose

Use paracetamol when you have a fever and a body aches

Keep hydrated by drinking plenty of liquids

Don'ts

Spitting in public areas

Use contact-based greetings such as shaking hands

Self-medicating, Only after contacting a doctor should a patient use antibiotics or any other medications

Eating while seated next to other people

Now that you understand the signs, symptoms, and prevention tips better, make sure to take necessary protective measures and take good care of your body by eating healthy foods and boosting immunity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.