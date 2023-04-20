Gut: Here's How To Increase The Good Bacteria & Reduce The Bad Bacteria In Your Gut

Taking good care of your gut can help boost good bacteria and reduce bad bacteria in your gut

Our gut or digestive system contains trillions of microorganisms, including both good and bad bacteria. The balance of these bacteria in our gut is crucial for our overall health and wellbeing. Good gut bacteria help to boost our immune system, aid in digestion, and guard against pathogens, while bad gut bacteria cause inflammation, digestive problems, and other health issues. Therefore, maintaining a healthy balance of good and bad bacteria is essential for optimal health.

To help us better manage bad and good bacteria found in our gut, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares few dietary tips to help boost our gut health. Read on as we share these dietary tips and lifestyle tips that can further improve your gut health.

5 Dietary tips to for healthy gut microbiome, as per the nutritionist:

Eat more fibre Eat the good carbs Avoid refined carbohydrates and sugar Maintain a regular eating and sleeping schedule Calorie restriction helps in maintaining good gut health

Look at her reel:

Along with making dietary changes as suggested by the nutritionist, you can also make positive lifestyle changes to improve your gut microbiota.

Lifestyle tips to improve gut bacteria:

Stress negatively impacts our gut health by altering the balance of good and bad bacteria. Practicing relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing can help to reduce stress and improve gut health.

Lack of sleep can disrupt our gut microbiome, leading to an imbalance of bacteria. Therefore, it's essential to get sufficient restorative sleep every night.

Drinking plenty of water helps to flush out toxins and waste products from the body, which can reduce inflammation in the gut.

Maintaining a healthy balance of good and bad bacteria in our gut is crucial for overall health and wellbeing. Consuming a diet rich in fibre, limiting sugar and processed foods, managing stress, getting adequate sleep, and staying hydrated can help to increase good gut bacteria and reduce bad gut bacteria.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.