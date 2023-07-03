Gut Health In Monsoon: How To Boost Digestion During The Rainy Season

Ginger and turmeric are powerful spices that aid digestion

During the rainy season, our digestive system tends to become sluggish, leading to issues such as indigestion, bloating, and constipation. Hence, it is important to take corrective measures to help manage your gut health and maintain good overall health. Luckily, there are several ways to boost digestion and maintain a healthy gut during this season. In this article, we share some easy-to-follow tips you can add to your routine for better gut health.

Follow these tips to help you improve digestion during the monsoon season:

1. Stay hydrated

Adequate hydration is essential for good digestion. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps flush out toxins and keeps the digestive system functioning optimally. Additionally, include herbal teas, warm lemon water, and coconut water in your routine to improve digestion.

2. Eat warm and light meals

Consuming warm meals helps stimulate the digestive fire, making it easier for the body to break down food. Opt for lighter meals, incorporating foods that are easy to digest, such as soups, stews, steamed vegetables, and whole grains.

3. Include ginger and turmeric in your diet

Ginger and turmeric are powerful spices that aid digestion. These spices have anti-inflammatory properties, which help soothe the gut and reduce inflammation. Incorporate them in your meals by adding them to soups, and curries, or by having ginger tea.

4. Emphasise fibre-rich foods

Fibre helps maintain regular bowel movements and aids digestion. Include ample amounts of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes in your diet. These foods provide essential nutrients while promoting a healthy gut.

5. Consume probiotic-rich foods

During the rainy season, our gut bacteria may get imbalanced due to various factors. Including probiotic-rich foods such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi can help restore the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut, improving digestion.

6. Avoid heavy, fried, and processed foods

Heavy and fried foods can further burden an already sluggish digestive system. Additionally, processed foods tend to be low in fibre and nutrients, making them difficult to digest. Avoid these foods to prevent digestive issues.

7. Practice mindful eating

Eating slowly and mindfully aids digestion by allowing the body to break down food properly. Chew your food thoroughly and savour each bite. Avoid distractions such as watching TV or using electronic devices while eating, as they can hinder proper digestion.

8. Stay physically active

Regular exercise stimulates the muscles in the digestive tract, helping move food through the system. Engage in activities such as walking, yoga, or any exercise that you enjoy to keep your digestive system functioning efficiently.

9. Manage stress

Stress can negatively impact digestion. During the rainy season, it's important to manage stress levels to promote a healthy gut. Incorporate stress-reducing activities such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or practicing hobbies to maintain a calm and relaxed state.

It's essential to listen to your body's needs and make adjustments accordingly. If digestive issues persist, it is always advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.