Gut: Chia Seeds Can Help Improve The Health Of Your Gut; Here's How To Incorporate It Into Your Diet

Chia seeds are easy to store, high in nutrients and boost our digestive health when consumed correctly

While research on this is still in its early stages, potential digestive advantages of chia seeds include enhancing intestinal tissue health, encouraging the growth of advantageous gut bacteria, changing how some nutrients are absorbed, and alleviating constipation. This article looks at the science behind the potential digestive advantages of chia seeds and explains how to incorporate them into your diet.

Chia seeds & gut health

Insoluble and soluble fibres are both abundant in chia seeds. As a prebiotic, soluble fibre helps to nourish the gut flora. Short chain fatty acids produced by this type of fibre have numerous positive health effects.

Chia seeds are a suitable form of fibre for persons with leaky gut syndrome or IBS because they produce a gel-like substance in the gut that calms and repairs the intestinal lining. The majority of health-conscious consumers choose whole grains to meet their daily fibre requirements, but this isn't always in your best interest.

To cut a long tale short, grains include lectins, which are gut irritants. Lectins promote inflammation, which over time can harm the stomach's delicate microvilli and result in leaky gut syndrome and other autoimmune illnesses. Chia seeds are fantastic since they don't contain gluten or other indigestible irritants and include healthy soluble fibre.

Chia seeds can function as a prebiotic, assisting your stomach in producing the beneficial bacteria necessary to maintain a healthy digestive system. As chia seeds become a sticky gel-like substance when soaked in water, they can also serve as a digestive system cleanser. This is a fantastic method for cleaning out toxins and accumulation in your intestines.

Inflammation can be dramatically reduced by chia seeds. They aid in reducing inflammation related to joint discomfort, digestive health, and cardiac issues because of their fatty acid profile. The majority of high-fiber grains and seeds aggravate inflammation, however chia seeds are exceptional in that they have healing capabilities.

Best way to incorporate chia seeds to your diet

1. Chia water

Adding chia seeds to water is one of the simplest ways to incorporate them into your diet. To prepare chia water soak 1/4 cup of chia seeds in 1 litre of water for 20 to 30 minutes. You can squeeze a lemon, lime, or orange or add chopped fruit to your beverage to add taste.

2. Chia in smoothie

Soaked chia seeds may not be appetising to everyone. If the texture bothers you, you can try blending them to a smoothie. This will further enhance the nutritive value of your smoothie without increasing the calories dramatically. Make sure to soak the chia seeds before adding them to the smoothie.

3. Chia pudding

This recipe may be among the most popular chia-seed based dish. Chia pudding can be made the same way as chia water. Add more seeds and let the mixture soak for longer if you prefer a thicker, pudding-like texture. This sweet dessert can be made with milk or juice, as well as flavours like vanilla and cocoa.

4. Add to yogurt

Yogurt cups are another popular recipe many of us resort to for a quick breakfast or snack. You can make your yogurt cup even more nutritious by adding granola, and nuts to it. Another great way is by adding nutritious seeds like chia.

5. Chia protein bars

The majority of pre-made protein bars, like breakfast bars, might include a lot of refined sugar and resemble candy bars more than a nutritious snack. Protein bars made from chia seeds at home are a healthy alternative to store-bought ones.

Incorporate these chia seeds-based recipes to your diet if you often experience bowel issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.