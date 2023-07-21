Green Bananas Can You These Amazing 5 Health Benefits; Know How To Use

Green bananas are a great source of potassium

Bananas are a great source of potassium, fibre and several other essential nutrients. Bananas are easily available and are a go-to fruit for many. Starting your day with a banana is one of the healthiest choices you can make. However, not many consume raw bananas that often. Raw bananas are loaded with several essential nutrients and can provide many health benefits. In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra mentions, "Do not go by its taste! The benefits of green banana may surprise you." Let's look at the details to understand all the benefits of eating raw bananas.

Health benefits of raw banana

1. Boosts digestion:

In the post, the nutritionist explained that green banana has among the highest percentage of bound phenolics compounds. These compounds have a prebiotic effect as they are able to survive the stomach and small intestine digestion and in the end, serve the good bacteria in your gut.

2. Boosts heart health:

Green bananas are loaded with heart-friendly nutrients. Just like yellow bananas, green bananas can also be a great source of potassium.

Potassium helps maintain healthy blood pressure numbers and also regulates heart rhythm.

3. Good for diabetics:

Green bananas are less sweet and contain less sugar than yellow bananas. Raw bananas also have more resistant starch which can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Also, unripe green bananas rank low on the glycemic index, with a value of 30.

4. Raw bananas are loaded with antioxidants:

Antioxidants help protect your body against free radicals and prevent oxidative damage.

Raw bananas are loaded with vitamin C, beta-carotene and other phytonutrients. These bio-active compounds aid to reduce inflammation.

5. Can help in weight loss:

Green bananas can help suppress your appetite. The high fibre content of green bananas also promotes satiety, making you consume fewer calories in a day.

How to consume raw bananas

In the comment section, the nutritionist shared a few ways to add raw bananas to your diet. "You may cook green banana curry, green banana chips, green banana porridge or make a green banana mash," she wrote.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.