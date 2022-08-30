Gingivitis: How Our Gums Affect Our Teeth & How To Improve It

Brushing twice daily can help lower risks of gingivitis and other gum disease

The health of our gums greatly influences the health of our teeth and overall oral hygiene. Gingivitis is one of the more common and less chronic gum diseases. Some of the most common symptoms of gingivitis are irritation, inflammation, redness, etc. Gingivitis appears on our gingiva. Gingiva is the gum that surrounds the base of our teeth.

Untreated gingivitis can later lead to periodontitis and even tooth loss. Having clean and healthy gums helps manage the health and longevity of our teeth. In this article, we discuss the link between good gum and teeth health. We also list ways in which you can maintain the good health of your gums and teeth.

How do our gums affect our teeth?

Having healthy gum means healthy teeth. Many chronic oral diseases can be avoided through proper overall hygiene. Here's how gums affect our oral health if we have gingivitis:

Gums bleed when we brush or floss our teeth

Gums are red, sensitive, or swollen

Teeth can loosen as gums have peeled away from our teeth

Pus between our teeth and gums, which causes a shift in how our teeth fit together when we chew

Sensitivity in teeth

Discomfort while biting

Partial dentures that no longer fit

Bad breath that persists even after brushing your teeth

How can we improve our oral health?

Gingivitis and various other gum diseases can be completely avoided through preventive measures. Here's how you can maintain proper health of your gums and improve your overall oral health:

1. Brush twice daily

Although this goes without saying and is one of the most common pieces of advice, many often skip this step. It is essential to brush daily, especially before going to bed. Food and bacteria build-up from throughout the day can do serve damage to our teeth and gum.

2. Get regular dental clean-ups

Similar to full body checkups, it is essential to get regular oral checkups. A dentist can help you identify any oral diseases you may be prone to or may be showing symptoms of. A dentist may also be able to thoroughly clean your teeth which may not be possible at home.

3. Stop smoking

Smoking causes irreversible damage to our bodies including our oral health. Smoking can make us prone to gum diseases as it lowers our overall immunity. In addition to this, smoking slows down healing which might disrupt recovery from pre-existing gum diseases.

4. Incorporate mouthwash

Mouthwash helps provide an extra push of cleanliness to your oral hygiene routine. Mouthwash can help reduce plaque that may have built up due to gingivitis.

5. Try flossing

Flossing is not widely practiced in Indian households. However, it may provide various benefits that may not be sufficient through brushing. Flossing helps remove plaque and other things that may have housed the crevices between our teeth.

In conclusion, taking proper care and cleaning your mouth regularly can help you lower your risk of gingivitis and other gum diseases. Maintaining good health of your mouth may even help lower the risk of other chronic diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.