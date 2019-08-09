Ghee: 10 Reasons Why Everyone, Including Diabetics And High Blood Pressure Patients, Should Eat It Daily

Ghee can help you get rid of constipation and digestion issues

Highlights You can eat ghee guilt-free, every day 3-6 tsp of ghee is important for everyone Ghee can come to your rescue when you have a clogged nose

We bet you have avoided ghee or completely given up on having it, at least once in your lifetime. Thanks to the weight loss industry, many people now believe that ghee is something that should be completely off the table, as it causes weight gain. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is here to bust all such myths about ghee. In her recent post on social media, she elaborates on ghee and why it is not bad for your health as it is deemed to be. In this article, we are going to discuss the various reasons why ghee should be a part of your diet. Keep reading to know why Rujuta says, "Eat ghee. Without fear, without guilt, without doubt."

Rujuta begins her post by informing the pattern in which you should eat ghee every day. She recommends adding 1 tsp of ghee to your breakfast, lunch and dinner. It can be helpful for women suffering from PCOD, people with diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, constipation, acidity, weak joints and Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

Ghee: how you can have it and reasons to eat ghee every day

1. Adding ghee with lunch can kill your evening cravings for junk food and desserts. It can be especially helpful if you feel sleepy after lunch or if your productivity goes down during second half of the day.

Also read: This Monsoon Forget Everything Else And Use This One Ingredient For All Your Hair Problems: Ghee

2. You can also add an extra tsp of ghee to your dinner in case you wake up feeling constipated or other digestion issues. It can also help in improving sleep quality.

Adding ghee to your dinner can improve sleep quality

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Ghee is safe for consumption for people with cholesterol and blood pressure issues. Rujuta says that ghee helps in regulating cholesterol by increasing lipids and giving a boost to metabolism.

4. The amount of ghee that goes into your food also matters. Ideally, you should add as much ghee to food until it enhances the taste of food, and doesn't kill it. Besides, everyone should get around 3 to 6 tsp of ghee every day, recommends Rujuta.

5. Try to buy ghee that is from desi cow milk. The better option is always ghee prepared at home.

Also read: The Glory Of Ghee: Celeb Nutritionist Nmami Tells Us Why We Must Use Ghee; Know The Numerous Health Benefits

6. For people outside India, she recommends organic butter or clarified butter that is sold in health food stores. Grazing, grass-fed cow milk products should be your preferred picks.

7. With the current change of season and the temperatures dropping slightly, ghee can help you keep warm and give a boost to your immunity.

Ghee can give a boost to your immunity

Photo Credit: iStock

8. If you have clogged nose, ghee can come to your rescue. According to Ayurveda, dropping a few drops of warm, pure ghee into your nostrils can soother clogged nose. Do it first thing in the morning to get relief. Make sure that you get access to warm and pure ghee for this.

9. Ghee is considered to be a good source of energy. It contains medium chain and short chain fatty acids. They can provide you with sufficient energy to help you go through the day without feeling lethargic.

10. Apply ghee over your rotis to reduce their glycemic index, to make them moister and more digestible.

Also read: This Is The Fat You Need For Weight Loss; Other Health Benefits Of Ghee You Must Know

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.