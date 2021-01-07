Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease: Make These Changes In Your Diet And Lifestyle To Fight Symptoms Effectively

Gastroesophageal reflux disease can be managed with a healthy diet and lifestyle

Gastroesophageal reflux disease or GRD is a digestive issue in which the stomach acids flow back into the esophagus. You might have heard about acid reflux. If you experience acid reflux frequently, it is termed as GERD. This condition can cause a burning sensation in your chest often known as heartburn. You might also experience a bitter taste and difficulty in swallowing. If left untreated for a prolonged period, GERD may lead to esophageal ulcer. Factors like meal timing, caffeine consumption, smoking, alcohol use and more can affect this condition. You can make certain changes in diet and lifestyle to control the symptoms of GERD.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease: Here's how diet and lifestyle changes can help

According to a recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. Diet and lifestyle factors can make a significant influence on gastroesophageal reflux disease symptoms. As per JAMA internal medicine, the Nurses' Health Study II mentions that factors like healthy body weight, regular exercise, no use of tobacco, controlled consumption of caffeine, healthy diet and more can affect the symptoms.

Regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight can help control GERD symptoms

Dr. Philip Abraham who is a gastroenterologist at P.D. Hinduja Hospital says, "Diet and lifestyle changes are the first step in the management of GERD. Medications follow if the relief with these changes is not adequate."

He further suggests these modifications in diet and lifestyle to fight GERD symptoms effectively:

Try losing weight if you are overweight Consume your meals on a fixed time every day and avoid too much snacking Restrict consumption of spices, unhealthy fats, tea or coffee (not more than 2 cups a day), carbonated drinks, and any item identified by the patient as consistently troublesome Avoid tobacco use in any form Moderation or no alcohol use (remember, wine and beer have lower alcohol content but can be as troublesome) Do not eat till the stomach is full and have dinner a few hours before bedtime Do not lie down for at least 2 hours after any meal

(Dr. Philip Abraham is full time consultant gastroenterology at P.D. Hinduja Hospital)

