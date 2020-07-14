Try These Expert Recommended Soothing Drinks To Fight Acid Reflux And Other Digestive Issues

Acid reflux is an uncomfortable condition that causes burning sensation

Highlights Coconut water can help beat acid reflux

Consume a fibre rich diet to keep your digestion healthy

If acid reflux symptoms are frequent, consult a doctor

Acid reflux is a condition when stomach contents move up to the esophagus causing burning sensation in the food pipe. If you experience symptoms of acid reflux more often than can be a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), often known as heartburn. Several factors can contribute to acid reflux like meal timings, posture after meals, alcohol consumption, smoking, consumption of caffeinated beverages and excessive use of spices in food. Diet plays an important role in preventing acid reflux and its complications. Mrs. Sweedal Trinidade, Senior dietician at P.D. Hinduja hospital suggests some of the best drinks that can work as an effective remedy for acid reflux.

Acid reflux home remedies: Try these drinks for quick relief

1. Coconut water

Acid reflux feels like your throat is on fire. In such a situation you look for a cool soothing drink. The first thing that comes to your mind is cool tender coconut water. It is the purest drink that nature can offer. Drinking coconut water offers some amazing health benefits. So, here's how it works. Coconut is rich in carbohydrates and electrolytes like sodium, potassium and magnesium. It is a perfect drink for rehydration which leaves a cooling effect. Potassium content of coconut water (7mEq in 100ml)is good enough to balance the stomach pH.

Acid reflux remedies: Coconut water is leaves a soothing effect that can help control acid reflux

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Cold milk

Low-fat cold milk gives one instant relief from heartburn. Whereas, full-fat milk has a greater percentage of fat and can aggravate acid reflux.

Also read: What Is Acid Reflux? What Are The Best Foods To Have If You Have Acid Reflux? Our Expert Nutritionist Tells It All

3. Smoothies

Being composed of vegetables, fruits and oats smoothies are loaded with fibre. High fibre intake has a higher satiety value. Eating less also prevents acid reflux. You can prepare oats banana smoothie in chilled milk easily at home.

4. Vegetable juice

Vegetables fall in alkaline pH range but when coupled with high water content it can reduce chances of acid reflux. Some of the best options are lemon juice with mint and corridor or bottle gourd juice.

Home remedies for acid reflux: Vegetables juices can offer you a variety of nutrients

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Lemon juice

It is commonly believed that citrus fruits are acidic and can aggravate acidity. However, a few drops of lemon in lukewarm water with honey can aid in digestion and reduce chances of acid reflux also it is alkaline compared to gastric pH.

Also read: Make Your Morning Rituals Healthier With Lemon Water! Reason Why You Should Start Your Day With This Healthy Drink

6. Lemon ginger juice

Grated ginger boiled in water with cumin powder, rock salt and lemon, filtered and served post meals is a great combination to aid in digestion.

7. Apple cider vinegar

Though its acidic all by itself and can cause throat irritation in already inflamed throat when consumed in concentrate form, regular intake of diluted apple cider vinegar in warm water can aid in digestion thereby reducing acid reflux.

Also read: Home Remedies For Sore Throat: Different Methods To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Sore Throat

8. Probiotics

Gut friendly bacteria improve digestion and prevent acid reflux. Probiotics promote healthy bacteria in the gut. Salted low-fat buttermilk is a healthy option you can try.

Acid reflux: Probiotics can help maintain a healthy gut

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Fennel water

Fennel water is beneficial for your health in various ways. It soothes inflammation, relaxes muscles, improves digestion and reduces acid reflux in long run.

Lastly, there is nothing better than plain water in right amount to keep prevent acid reflux!

(Mrs. Sweedal Trinidade, Senior Dietetics Officer, Dietary Services, P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and MRC, Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.