From Strong Immunity To Weight Loss, Here Are 4 Reasons Why You Must Add Good Fats To Your Diet

Healthy fats can help balance your hormones

A healthy diet is one that has an adequate amount of all nutrients required by your body to function properly. Besides protein, vitamins, and carbohydrates, you also need to consume good fats for various reasons. We often find ourselves avoiding fats assuming that it may lead to obesity, blockage in blood vessels, and result in other health issues. Including too much fat in your diet can lead to weight gain but neglecting the nutrient completely wouldn't do any good to your either.

According to nutritionist Dr. Vishakha Shivdasani, you can consume fats without any worry as long as you are picking the right one. She says that it's the "bad, rancid, and hydrogenated fats" that are behind multiple health issues and not the good fats. In her latest Instagram post, the nutritionist lists four reasons why we should make sure to eat good fats.

Health benefits of fats

1. Builds immunity

As per the nutritionist, our cell layer is made of lipids and when we don't eat enough fats, this layer tends to become weak. This may allow pathogens and bacteria to enter the cell thus lowering your immunity and making you more prone to diseases.

2. Weight loss

Foods that are rich in good fat are quite filling and keep you full for long. Eating them can help you deal with hunger pangs and support you in your weight loss journey.

3. Balances hormones

The nutritionist says that fats are better in balancing hormones in the body when compared to other macronutrients. For those who are diabetic, insulin resistant, or have PCOS, may consider including good fats in their diet.

4. Prevents vitamin deficiency

Vitamins A, D, E, and K are all fat-soluble vitamins. This means that if you don't consume an adequate amount of fats then this could result in vitamin deficiency.

The nutritionist advises against using vegetable fats and stresses that one should also avoid reusing cooking oil, especially for frying. "That is most certainly terrible for heart health," she asserts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.