Foods That Cause & Worsen Acne

Junk food can cause acne

Our skin's health can often be an indication of our overall health. Lack of proper diet and exercise along with a sedentary lifestyle can result in poor skin health. On the other hand, certain skin conditions are indications of hormonal imbalance, deficiencies, etc.

Normal acne may be caused due to everyday lifestyle. What we consume can worsen or improve our skin. In this article, we discuss foods that can cause or worsen acne.

Foods that cause or worsen acne:

1. Dairy products

Dairy products are a great source of nutrients such as protein, calcium, and so on. However, dairy products tend to cause digestion issues and inflammation. Milk may also increase one's blood sugar or insulin levels. All of these factors can make one prone to acne.

2. Junk food

Junk food as the name says acts almost like junk for the body. Junk foods are low in nutrients and abundant in sodium, sugar, saturated fats, preservatives, and various other unhealthy components. Junk foods being rich in sugar and oil can cause inflammation in the skin, resulting in acne.

3. Refined grains

Refined grains not only cause acne but are unhealthy for our overall health. Most common examples of refined grains are bread, cereal, dishes made from white flour, crackers, cookies, etc. Refined carbohydrates affect our blood sugar levels and also digestion. Irregularity in these functions can cause acne as a result.

4. Fried food

Fried food similar to junk food is very bad for the body. It causes digestion issues, and heart-related issues and may also cause long-term harm to the body. Oil causes inflammation and aids the production of oil in the body which later causes acne.

5. Sugar

As discussed previously, sugar especially refined white sugar is extremely bad for our bodies. They can cause various health issues including severe acne. Sugar increase insulin levels, and blood sugar and tampers many body functions. Junk foods, processed foods, etc. are all high in sugar.

6. Chocolate

Many confuse all chocolates to be unhealthy. While dark chocolate is a nutrient-packed superfood, milk or other chocolates can be unhealthy. Milk chocolates in particular may cause acne due to high sugar and milk content. Along with this, many chocolates are packed with other fats and preservatives that make them further unhealthy.

7. Bananas

Foods with high glycemic scores can cause acne. The highest score is 100, bananas have 62. This makes bananas extremely problematic for people who experience acne regularly. Although bananas have endless benefits, you are encouraged to avoid them if you get acne regularly.

8. Soybeans

Soybeans are a great source of protein for plant-based dieters. Soybeans are widely consumed due to their versatility. Soybeans are consumed as beans, tofu, soy milk, tempeh, etc. However, many soybean products may have added sugar that may cause acne.

9. Dried fruits

Dried fruits and nuts are abundant in nutrients and most of them are considered superfoods. However, through the drying process, dried fruits turn abundant in concentrated sugars. This high sugar content can cause inflammation and boost oil production in the body. Both of these factors can result in acne.

In conclusion, being careful of your diet and what you eat is extremely important. A lack of nutrients in the diet can also slow down the skin's ability to heal and cause it to dull down. Along with this, we also encourage you to incorporate exercise into your routine. Avoiding bad habits and keeping your face clean, can all help maintain the good health of your skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.