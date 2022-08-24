Flu In Kids: How Effective Are Flu Shots For Kids? FAQs

Flu season: provide your child with a healthy diet to improve their health and immunity

The monsoon season gives a rise to flu cases in adults as well as children. The rainy season is ideal for various viruses to breed in due to the warm and moist weather. High humidity can make our kids prone to flu and various other diseases.

Flu shots also known as flu vaccines help protect us against flu and other diseases that may be caused by viruses. In this article, we answer the most common questions about flu shots and flu shots for children.

What are flu shots for kids?

“Influenza (flu) vaccines (often called “flu shots”) are vaccines that protect against the four influenza viruses (A, B, C and D) that research indicates will be most common during the upcoming season. Most flu vaccines are “flu shots” given with a needle, usually in the arm, but there also is a nasal spray flu vaccine.” Explains physician Dr. Balamurugan.

Are flu shots for kids effective?

“Flu shots are very safe for children and they prevent severe infections in children thus preventing hospitalisation secondary to viral pneumonia. Post vaccination children would still get infected with the virus but the severity of symptoms and pneumonia would drastically reduce. These shots are not only given to children but are given to adults who have chronic diseases like kidney failure, diabetes and heart diseases and people who are HIV positive.” Explains Paediatrician Dr. Ranvijay Rana, MBBS MD Paediatrics, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician.

How often should kids get flu shots?

“The vaccination with the flu vaccine is started at the age of 6 months where babies are given the shot via a small injection dose of 0.5ml given on the thigh. The second dose is given 4 weeks later followed by a booster dose every year preferably in the. month of May to June before the monsoon hits us.” Suggests Dr. Rana.

When should kids get flu shots?

Dr. Rana suggests, “If children miss their flu shots or have not taken the shot earlier, they require 2 shots given 4 weeks apart and booster every year till they are 5 years of age. Children with kidney diseases heart disease and children with blood diseases and Immunodeficiency can continue taking the vaccine after 5 years as well.” Essentially, flu shots can be given to a child at the age of 6 months and older.

What are some preventive measures to protect kids from flu?

Here is a list of measures that help protect us and our kids from catching the flu and other monsoon infections:

Close contact with others can make us and our families prone to catching the flu. The monsoon season might give rise to more people around us getting sick which might affect our health.

Stay at home when you are sick and even keep your kids at home in case they are sick. Even if it is not the flu, lowered immunity can make one prone to the flu.

Wash hands and implement washing hands regularly. Our hands might act as transmitters to the flu entering our bodies.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Implement the same in your kids. Viruses can enter our system through our eyes, nose and mouth.

Focus on improving your and your kids' immunity. A strong immunity makes one immune to various diseases.

Feed your child a healthy and well-balanced diet to improve their energy and immunity. Also, implement consuming loads of fluids.

Make your kids wear masks outside to ensure better protection from infections, especially in monsoons.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.