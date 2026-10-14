Walking is one of the simplest and most accessible forms of exercise, offering a wide range of physical and mental health benefits. Regular walking improves cardiovascular health, aids in weight management, enhances muscle tone, and boosts flexibility and balance. It has also been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression and improve bone density. Additionally, several studies suggest that regular walking can lower the risk of developing various cancers. However, many people believe that walking 10,000 steps a day is essential to reap these benefits.

In a recent Instagram post, Dr. Vartika Vishwani, an oncologist in Gurugram, debunked this popular myth. "You DON'T need to hit 10,000 steps a day. Benefits start earlier!" she wrote.

Dr. Vishwani referenced a 2025 study that tracked 85,000 participants from the UK using activity trackers. Researchers examined the relationship between daily step counts and the risk of developing cancer.

"Compared with 5,000 steps/day, 7,000 steps resulted in 11% lower risk of cancer and 9,000 steps resulted in 16% lower risk of cancer. The association began to plateau around 9,000 steps/day," she explained.

The benchmark of walking 10,000 steps a day originated from a marketing campaign in Japan in the 1960s but has since been adopted as a general guideline for maintaining an active lifestyle. This target is believed to provide sufficient activity to enhance health benefits without being overly burdensome.

However, many find it challenging to complete 10,000 steps every day. For those who struggle, starting with smaller goals and gradually increasing step counts can still lead to meaningful health improvements.

Dr. Vishwani emphasises that the total number of steps matters more than the pace of walking. "Interestingly, only the total number of steps mattered, walking intensity was not significantly associated with cancer risk," she wrote.

"And no, it doesn't have to feel like exercise. The study also found that light-intensity activity was associated with lower cancer risk. So movement doesn't have to mean: Gym + running + HIIT. Everyday movement counts too," she added.

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How walking helps reduce cancer risk

Walking helps shield the body from cancer by:

Decreasing systemic inflammation markers

Improving insulin sensitivity and metabolic health

Aiding in weight management (obesity is a primary risk factor for several cancers)

Enhancing immune system cell detection to target abnormal cells early

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How to increase your step count gradually and safely

Walking 10,000 steps daily is an excellent fitness goal. However, if you are struggling to reach this target, start by aiming for a smaller number.

"If you're currently doing 3000-5000, don't get discouraged by the magical 10,000. First aim for 7,000. A target you can consistently achieve is more useful than an intimidating target you eventually abandon," she advised.

Hitting 7,000 steps daily is a highly achievable target that unlocks major health benefits, and it builds the perfect foundation to scale up to 10,000 steps. If you currently average around 3,000 to 4,000 steps, you only need to find an extra 30 to 40 minutes of movement scattered throughout your day.

Add a dedicated 15-minute walk right after you wake up and another 15-minute walk immediately after dinner. This alone adds roughly 3,000 steps to your daily baseline.

Calculate your current average daily step count over a normal week. Increase that baseline by no more than 10% each week.

Break your steps into 3 or 4 short, 10-minute movement snacks throughout the day. This keeps your joints lubricated and gives your muscles recovery windows between walks.

Prevent tightness by spending just 2 minutes stretching your calves and thighs after your longest walk of the day, when your muscles are warm.

"Regular physical activity is linked to a lower risk of certain cancers, including colon and breast cancer. Start with what you can manage. Even small steps count when you stay consistent," the expert concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.