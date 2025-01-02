Fitness Coach Shares 7 Key Benefits Of Nasal Breathing While Working Out

It is quite common for people to start breathing through their mouths instead of their nostrils while working out. This habit may not be as efficient or effective as inhaling and exhaling through the nose, according to life fitness coach Luke Coutinho. In his latest Instagram post, Luke Coutinho has issued a wake-up call, highlighting the numerous benefits of nasal breathing. These benefits include improved overall health, stronger capillaries and better arterial function. "Small wins everyday... You don't need a content overload... you need the right knowledge, action and consistency... wake up India," he writes.

Look at his post:

Key benefits of breathing through nostrils while working out

According to Luke Coutinho, breathing is a "fundamental physiological process that significantly influences various aspects of human health, performance, and immunity." While working out, being mindful to breathe through our nostrils and not the mouth can make our heart stronger and improve arterial function.

Cardiovascular fitness is significant for the overall health of a person. Breathing through the nostrils encourages slower, deeper breaths that can lead to improved oxygen absorption in the lungs. Further, research has also indicated that it increases the production of nitric oxide (NO) in the nasal passages, which plays a major role in vasodilation (the widening of blood vessels) and enhances oxygen delivery to tissues.

Citing a 2019 study, Luke Coutinho states that athletes who practised nasal breathing while training "exhibited a significant increase in capillary density within skeletal muscle compared to those who did not." This vital indicator of cardiovascular fitness reflects the ability of the body to supply blood to active tissues.

Luke Coutinho says that chronic nasal breathing during workouts may improve arterial function as it reduces sympathetic nervous system activity and promotes a parasympathetic response. As a result, this leads to enhanced arterial compliance and reduced resting blood pressure.

While breathing through the nostrils, people engage the diaphragm. This can enhance lung capacity and provide improved overall cardiovascular endurance.

The heart rate remains steady while breathing through the nose, as it promotes more controlled exercise intensity. This potentially reduces the likelihood of overexertion and related injuries during workout sessions.

Breathing through the nostrils encourages relaxation and aids recovery post-exercise. This practice enhances metabolic waste clearance through improved lymphatic drainage. Further, it increases parasympathetic nervous system activity, promoting effective recovery.

Incorporate nasal breathing for better workout and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.