Fitness Coach Shares 10-Minute Workout Plan for Busy Days

Working out daily can bring countless benefits to your health. But let's face it, there are some busy days in between which often don't leave you with the time to hit the gym. To solve this problem, fitness coach Luke Coutinho has shared his easy and simple fitness routine for people who struggle to find the time to go to the gym. The regimen yields results and can be performed at home without using any additional equipment. In a post shared on Instagram, Luke mentioned doing three sets each of squats, pushups, planks, lunges and pull-ups. He also added mountain climbers to be performed between each set. "Simplicity is the new luxury and something is better than nothing," Luke concluded.

He even suggested an alternative to pull-ups, mentioning that if you can't do pull-ups, then you can start with dead hangs, where you simply hang from a pull-up bar. Other than this, Luke Coutinho also said that if you don't have time for a full workout, you can still stay active by walking and completing your daily steps target.

Luke stated that on days you can't do a workout, it's important to eat mindfully to maintain a balance in your lifestyle.

In his previous Instagram post, the fitness coach advised practising a simple yet effective breathing technique to "instantly calm your mind, reduce stress and lift your mood." Whether you are feeling low or anxious or just need a mood lifter, Luke Coutinho added that the 4-7-8 breathing technique can help. It is "one of the most powerful and effective exercises to instantly calm your mind."

This technique will help you get your stress and anxiety levels under control.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.