Fitness Coach Explains Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water On Empty Stomach

For many people, lemon water with a little honey is a staple to start their day. This might be due to the fact that lemon water has long been praised as a straightforward yet effective remedy for general health and well-being, especially when ingested first thing in the morning. Rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and a cool tang, this citrus drink has several health advantages, as per fitness coach Luke Coutinho.

In his latest Instagram post, Luke shared the benefits of lemon drink

1. Aids digestion

Warm water can help in breaking down food, while lemon is known for its high citric acid content, which may boost

digestive health.

2. Supports immune function

Lemons are high in vitamin C, an essential nutrient for immune function.

3. Promotes hydration

Starting the day with warm water and lemon can effectively hydrate the body after several hours of sleep.

4. Enhances skin health

Lemon contains antioxidants, including vitamin C, which can protect skin cells from damage.

5. Aids in weight management

Drinking warm water with lemon may assist those looking to manage their weight.

In the same post, Luke Coutinho has also shared who should avoid lemon water. He said that people with arthritis and joint pain can avoid the citrus drink. Any symptoms such as itching, swelling, or difficulty breathing will also require immediate medical attention for people with an allergic reaction to citrus. "Those who suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may find that acidic beverages exacerbate their symptoms. I should tell you everyone is different, in some cases lemon water has actually brought relief to some of my acid reflux patients so make an informed decision," wrote Luke.

Excessive consumption of acidic drinks can also erode dental enamel. It's advisable to use a straw and rinse the mouth afterwards to mitigate the side effects.

