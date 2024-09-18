Fight Fatigue With These Effective & Energising Techniques

While caffeine and sugar might offer a quick energy boost, they often lead to a crash

Fatigue is a state of persistent tiredness or exhaustion that affects both physical and mental energy, often making it difficult to focus or perform daily tasks. It can be caused by various factors like lack of sleep, dehydration, stress, poor diet, or underlying health conditions. Effective and energising techniques can help combat fatigue by boosting oxygen flow, stabilising blood sugar, and improving circulation. Following some tips can help boost your energy levels and fight fatigue. In this article, we share a list of techniques you can try to fight fatigue.

These techniques can help fight fatigue

1. Stay hydrated

One of the primary causes of fatigue is dehydration. Even mild dehydration can impair concentration, mood, and physical energy. Drinking water throughout the day helps maintain proper fluid balance, keeping your cells energised and functioning optimally. For an extra boost, adding electrolytes or consuming water-rich foods like cucumbers and oranges can further aid hydration, ensuring you feel refreshed and alert.

2. Get regular exercise

Though it might seem counterintuitive, regular physical activity can significantly reduce fatigue. Exercise boosts blood circulation, delivers oxygen to your tissues, and releases endorphins, which act as natural mood elevators. Engaging in even light activities like walking or stretching can increase energy levels by stimulating the body's systems and reducing the sluggishness often associated with fatigue.

3. Prioritise quality sleep

Poor sleep is a common cause of fatigue. To fight this, ensure you're getting 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night. Develop a consistent sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time daily. Practices like limiting screen time before bed, creating a calming bedtime routine, and ensuring a comfortable sleep environment help improve sleep quality, allowing your body to rejuvenate and reduce daytime tiredness.

4. Incorporate energising foods

Your diet plays a crucial role in managing fatigue. Foods rich in complex carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats provide sustained energy throughout the day. Incorporating whole grains, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins can help stabilise blood sugar levels, preventing energy crashes. Additionally, including iron-rich foods like spinach or lentils can combat fatigue caused by anaemia or low iron levels.

5. Practice mindful breathing

Mindful breathing techniques, such as deep belly breathing or alternate nostril breathing, can immediately boost energy levels. Controlled breathing increases oxygen flow to the brain and body, alleviating feelings of fatigue. Practicing these techniques for just a few minutes each day helps reduce stress, refresh the mind, and rejuvenate the body, making it an effective tool for combating exhaustion.

6. Take breaks and move around

Sitting for extended periods can cause both mental and physical fatigue. To combat this, incorporate short breaks every 45–60 minutes to move around, stretch, or take a walk. These mini-breaks improve circulation, prevent stiffness, and give your mind a quick reset, helping you feel more focused and energised when you return to your tasks.

7. Limit caffeine and sugar

While caffeine and sugar might offer a quick energy boost, they often lead to a crash, exacerbating fatigue. Instead of relying on these short-term fixes, it's better to limit caffeine intake and opt for natural energy boosters like herbal teas, green smoothies, or nuts. Reducing sugar intake helps stabilise blood sugar levels, providing sustained energy without the post-sugar crash that leaves you feeling even more tired.

These methods restore both physical energy and mental clarity, reducing feelings of exhaustion and enhancing overall vitality.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.