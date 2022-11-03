From Figs To Cow Milk, 5 Superfoods That Can Help Boost Fertility In Women

A few modifications in diet can help improve fertility in women

Though the journey of parenthood is surreal, some unwanted complications can crop up and steal the thunder. In today's fast-paced lifestyle many couples face infertility issues. Fortunately, there are some natural methods like lifestyle and food changes, which may give a boost to fertility in women. To prepare for pregnancy and enhance fertility, both men and women are required to maintain a healthy weight. On the diet front, women are supposed to choose superfoods to provide a safe and supportive home for the baby. What are these superfoods? They are nutrient-boosting staples known for being nutritionally concentrated for optimal health.

If you are planning pregnancy, here's a list of superfoods, suggested by nutritionist Lovneet Batra, that will make conception easier by boosting fertility.

Foods to boost fertility in women

1. Fig

The first superfood on the nutritionist's list are Figs. Known for their insulin lowering properties, Figs may also be beneficial in PCOS, which contributes to infertility.

Figs contain several nutrients that can help boost fertility in women

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Pomegranate

Pomegranates are loaded with antioxidants and other essential nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, folate and more. Folate and zinc in pomegranate can help enhance fertility in both men and women. They help you get rid of the free radicals, which are known for harming both egg cells and sperm. Foods like fruits, vegetables, grains and nuts are full of these beneficial antioxidants.

Also read: Here's How Yoga Can Improve Fertility For Both Men & Women

3. Cashews

Citing studies, Lovneet Batra says, "Zinc, which is very abundant in cashew nuts, is required for a robust body as well as to boost fertility." Apart from cashews, you can also include lentils, chickpeas, oatmeal, curd, tofu, and dark chocolates to your diet.

Also read: Struggling With Low Fertility? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra Wants You To Ditch These Lifestyle Habits

4. Cinnamon

A hint of cinnamon can enhance the flavour of your tea. But did you know, cinnamon in your diet can boost fertility? This spice gives a much-needed kick start to metabolism and also regulates normal menstruation flow.

5. A2 Cow Milk

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recommends A2 cow's milk for boosting fertility as well as during pregnancy. As per the health expert, "Dairy contains good amounts of saturated fat, which plays a key role in boosting fertility." In addition, they also contain fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin K and Vitamin K2.

Also read: Infertility In Women: Know About Tubal Blockage And Its Effect On Fertility

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.