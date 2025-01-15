Feeling Sluggish? Nutritionist Shares Foods That Can Help You Combat Winter Laziness

In winter, we all need a warm room, cosy blankets and delectable hot drinks. Along with wholesome seasonal produce, the colder months often come with a sense of low energy and sluggishness. However, this winter lethargy can be tackled with a mindful approach to food. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares how you can stay active during the winter months by focusing on warm, nutrient-dense foods.

In her latest Instagram post, Nmami Agarwal writes, "Ever wonder why you feel more sluggish during winter? It's linked to two key factors: slower metabolism and reduced serotonin levels. During colder months, your body naturally slows its metabolic rate to conserve energy, and shorter daylight hours decrease serotonin production, which regulates mood and energy levels. Together, these changes can make you feel more tired and less motivated."

To tackle laziness, add these food items to your daily diet.

1. Hot soups

Soups are rich in protein and fibre. They help you maintain energy levels while stabilizing your metabolism.

2. Nuts and seeds

These provide healthy fats and essential nutrients, supporting metabolic processes.

3. Warm tea and soup

Not only do these warm beverages offer comfort on cold days, but they also improve blood circulation in your body.

4. Ginger and cinnamon

Packed with antioxidants and minerals, these spices help combat seasonal allergies like colds, congestion, sore throats and poor digestion.

"These simple dietary changes can help you stay energized, focused, and healthier throughout the winter season," concludes nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.