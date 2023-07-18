Feeling Dizzy Mid-Workout? Try These Exercises For Relief

Dizziness can also be due to low sugar and can be prevented through healthy diet and hydration

After a workout, dizziness may indicate dehydration, excessive exertion, a drop in blood sugar, and other problems. When operating machines with continuous motion, dizziness might also happen. A person should seek medical help if they additionally exhibit arrhythmia symptoms. To help you better recover from feeling dizzy during working out, fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shares easy exercises for relief.

"Recently I experienced a dizzy spell out of the blue, I thought it would pass but it persisted for 2 days after which I consulted my doctor & he told me I had Benign Postural Vertigo, which is very common and can affect anyone. This video has exercises that will help you defy the spin & reclaim your control! Say goodbye to feeling off-balance and hello to regaining control of your body and mind." she writes.

Here are some gaze stabilising exercises with eyes as per the instructor:

1. Up & down -10 times

Keep the head stable & move only your eyes up & down

2. Side to side - 10 times

Keep the head stable & move only your eyes side to side

3. Diagonal - 10 times

Look up at one corner to the down to the opp bottom corner

4. Change direction - 10 times

Gaze stabling exercises with head movement as per the instructor:

1. Side to side - 10 times

Move your head side to side keeping your gaze fixed at one point in front of you

2. Up & down - 10 times

Move your head up & down keeping your gaze fixed at one point in front of you

3. Diagonal - 10 times

Move your head diagonally from up at one corner to the down to the opp bottom corner keeping your gaze fixed at one point in front of you

4. Change direction - 10 times

Look at her post:

Along with this, having food can help those whose blood sugar levels are low. The easiest way to manage low blood sugar is with healthy carbohydrates, so folks may want to keep a banana or some dates on hand. A glass of fruit juice may help to alleviate hypoglycaemic symptoms more quickly.

To prevent a subsequent blood sugar fall, it is wise to consume a meal or a snack that includes whole grains and proteins after this. Make sure to maintain a healthy diet to reduce your chances of feeling dizzy in the future.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.