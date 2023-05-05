Eyes: Follow These Tips To Protect Your Eyes From Sun Damage

Sunglasses are the best way to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays

It is crucial to protect your eyes from the sun because of the damaging effects of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays. Exposure to these rays can lead to various short-term and long-term eye problems. For instance, if you don't wear proper eye protection, you could develop photokeratitis, which is a sunburned cornea caused by excessive UV exposure. This condition can cause temporary vision loss, severe pain, and inflammation. It feels like having sand or grit in your eyes and can last for several hours or even days.

Long-term exposure to UV rays can cause more severe eye problems such as cataracts, macular degeneration. Cataracts are a clouding of the eye's natural lens, which can lead to vision loss or blindness. Macular degeneration is a condition that affects the central part of the retina, leading to vision loss over time. Continue reading as we discuss simple tips you can follow to protect your eyes from getting damaged due to the sun.

9 Tips to protect eyes from sun damage:

1. Wear sunglasses

Sunglasses are the best way to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. Choose sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays, and wear them whenever you are in the sun. Wearing proper eye protection such as sunglasses can help reduce the risk of developing these eye problems.

2. Find shade

When you are outside in the sun, try to find shade whenever possible. This can include sitting under trees or using an umbrella or sunshade. Prolonged contact with the sun can make you prone to many eye diseases.

3. Wear a hat

A hat with a brim can provide additional protection for your eyes by blocking the sun's rays from directly hitting your face.

4. Avoid peak sun hours

The sun's rays are typically strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. If possible, try to avoid being outside during these hours.

5. Use eye protection when outdoors

If you participate in outdoor activities such as fishing, skiing, or boating, wear protective eyewear that blocks 100% of UVA and UVB rays.

6. Use sunscreen

Apply sunscreen around your eyes to protect the delicate skin from sun damage. Be sure to choose a sunscreen that is safe for use around the eyes.

7. Take breaks

If you are outside for an extended period, take breaks indoors or in the shade to give your eyes a rest.

8. Be mindful of reflections

Water, snow, and other reflective surfaces can intensify the sun's rays. Be mindful of these reflections and take extra precautions to protect your eyes.

9. See an eye doctor

Regular eye exams are important to maintain healthy eyes and catch any issues early on. Be sure to see an eye doctor at least once a year to check for any sun damage.

In conclusion, protecting your eyes from the sun is essential, and taking measures to ensure that your eyes are well-protected could help prevent short-term and long-term eye problems. Protecting your eyes is a small step, but it could go a long way in preserving the health of your eyes and maintaining excellent eyesight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.