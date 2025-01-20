Experts Bust Misconception About Skincare And Fitness

Skincare and fitness are essential parts of our daily routine. Myths and misconceptions surrounding these topics can lead to inadequate care, increasing the risk of skin and health damage. With so much conflicting advice out there, it can be hard to know what to believe. Worry not! Fitness influencer Rashmi Rai and dermatologist Dr Kiran are here to bust some common misconceptions about fitness and skin health. In their latest Instagram post, the experts share insights on strength training and effective skincare practices to help you separate fact from fiction.

First, Dr. Kiran addresses the question: Do you need to strength train to achieve good fitness? To which, Rashmi replies, "I think everybody should strength train, not because it's in. So, this is true because it actually increases muscle mass. And as you grow older, the muscle mass is the first thing to go. But if you just don't like weight lifting, you can always do exercise with your body weight. It still does the job. "

Continuing the conversation, Rashmi then inquires whether taking care of skin only from the outside is enough. Kiran says, "That is a myth. You have to do both inside and outside. If you only do your skincare from the outside, then you're ignoring the impact that your diet, your lifestyle, your stress has, in which case then you'll have better skin maybe, but it's not going to all solve."

By understanding and debunking these myths, you can make wise choices about your skincare and fitness regimen. This will help your skin look the best and make your body fitter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.