Expert SharesTips To Increase Your Child's Height

A balance of diet and physical activities can help increase height of children

Of all our physical attributes, height is one that we exercise little control over. There is not much we can do when it comes to our height as it is predominantly based on our genetic markers. While acknowledging this, Dr Vishakha Shivdasani has shared some tips that may help children to increase their height in their growing-up years. In a video that she shared with the title "The best way to increase the height of your child," the nutritionist recommended a balance of diet and physical activity to increase the height of children. "Your height is predominantly predetermined by your genes. Your lifestyle, though, can to a large extent help you reach your optimal genetic potential," she said and made the following suggestions.

Racket sports like badminton and tennis Swimming Basketball Hanging by an all-up bar Adding adequate protein in the diet Maintaining optimal calcium and vitamin D levels.

Explaining the science behind the suggestions, Dr Vishakha Shivdasani said, "The science- Fusion of the epiphyses (growth plates) in the long bones occurs in adolescence and once these growth plates fuse, vertical bone growth stops which means your height can't increase anymore. For boys, on an average, for this fusion is 16-18 years, and for girls, it's 14-15 years. This is when growth hormone production slows down and epiphyses fuse."

She further said, " My observation with patients is that there are natural ways to increase the growth hormone production which can help you reach optimal height. These include - Adequate protein in your diet. Ensuring your calcium and Vit D levels are on the higher end of normal. Playing Sports - especially ones that include stretching of the long bones like badminton, swimming, and basketball." She also stressed that they "all can help when you are still within the age limit of growth".

However, the doctor also added a caveat. She said, "Frankly, I'm not sure if there are scientific studies for this, but I have seen plenty of kids who come to my clinic do really well with this protocol, hence thought of sharing."

It is important to note that before making any lifestyle and dietary changes, especially for children, it is always advisable to consult a doctor/physician.

