Expert Discusses Common Myths & Facts About Green Tea

Green tea has many health benefits but is not a one-stop solution to all health issues

Green tea is a beverage or nutritional supplement that may increase mental clarity, ease headaches and gastrointestinal issues, and aid in weight loss. For thousands of years, it has been used as both a traditional medicine and a common beverage in China and Japan.

Consumers in Europe were first introduced to it at the beginning of the 17th century, and they immediately accepted the beverage. Green tea was so precious and well-liked in 18th-century England that it was routinely smuggled in to avoid paying taxes.

Globally, green tea is extensively accessible. On store shelves, dozens of brands of green tea bags made from various types of green tea can be found. It has also believed to provide various health benefits. This has also led to increase in myths. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra helps us understand the many facts and myths surrounding green tea.

Look at her post:

It is always smart to read upon what you consume and not fall for myths and fake information. Always seek your information on health-related topics by reaching out to reliable source.

