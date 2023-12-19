Experiencing Heartburn Before Bed? Nutritionist Shares Relief Tips

Try to eat meals at least two to three hours before lying down to prevent heartburn before bed

Heartburn is a common digestive symptom characterised by a burning sensation in the chest or upper abdomen. It occurs when stomach acid flows back up into the oesophagus, the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach. This backward flow of acid is known as acid reflux.

There are several reasons why people may experience heartburn before bed:

When you lie flat, gravity does not help keep the stomach acid down, making it easier for acid to reflux into the oesophagus. Eating a large or heavy meal close to bedtime can slow down digestion, which means the stomach takes longer to empty its contents. This increases the likelihood of acid reflux. Consuming certain foods and drinks, such as fatty or spicy foods, citrus fruits, tomato-based products, chocolate, caffeine, or carbonated beverages, before bed can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), a muscular ring that normally prevents acid from flowing back up, thus leading to heartburn.

To prevent heartburn before bed, consider the following these tips:

Consuming smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day instead of large meals can help prevent heartburn before bed.

Identify and avoid foods and drinks that commonly trigger heartburn symptoms, especially close to bedtime.

Try to eat meals at least two to three hours before lying down. This will give your stomach enough time to empty its contents and reduce the likelihood of acid reflux.

By using pillows or raising the head of the bed, you can create a slight angle that helps prevent stomach acid from refluxing into the oesophagus.

To help us better overcome this issue, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares tips to overcome heartburn before bed.

Look at her post:

If heartburn persists or becomes severe despite adopting preventive measures, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation and guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.