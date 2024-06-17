Exercises To Perform First Thing In The Morning To Keep Blood Pressure Under Control

Incorporating these exercises into your morning routine can help lower blood pressure

Exercising regularly can significantly reduce high blood pressure by improving cardiovascular health, enhancing circulation, and promoting weight loss. Engaging in physical activity helps the heart become more efficient at pumping blood, which reduces the pressure on the arteries. Performing exercises in the morning can be particularly beneficial for keeping blood pressure under control throughout the day. Morning exercise routines can help regulate stress hormones, increase endorphin levels, and improve overall mood, all of which contribute to lower blood pressure. Read on as we share a list of exercises you can perform in the morning for better blood pressure levels.

8 Exercises to perform in the morning for better blood pressure levels:

1. Walking

Walking can help lower blood pressure by improving circulation, reducing stress, and promoting weight loss. Aim for a brisk 30-minute walk each morning. Maintain a steady pace and ensure good posture, with shoulders relaxed and arms swinging naturally.

2. Yoga

Yoga can reduce stress and anxiety, improve flexibility, and promote relaxation, all of which contribute to lower blood pressure. Practice gentle yoga poses such as Child's Pose, Downward-Facing Dog, and Tree Pose. Hold each pose for 5-10 breaths and focus on deep, steady breathing.

3. Tai Chi

Tai Chi involves slow, deliberate movements and deep breathing, which can help lower blood pressure by reducing stress and improving circulation. Follow a Tai Chi routine or class that focuses on slow, flowing movements. Practice for 20-30 minutes each morning, ensuring movements are smooth and controlled.

4. Deep breathing exercises

Deep breathing can lower blood pressure by promoting relaxation and reducing stress hormones. Sit or lie down comfortably. Inhale deeply through your nose, hold for a few seconds, and then exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat for 5-10 minutes each morning.

5. Cycling

Cycling can improve cardiovascular fitness, aid in weight loss, and reduce stress, all of which help lower blood pressure. Ride a stationary bike or cycle outdoors at a moderate pace for 20-30 minutes. Maintain a steady rhythm and adjust resistance to a comfortable level.

6. Swimming

Swimming is a low-impact exercise that improves cardiovascular health, promotes relaxation, and helps with weight management. Swim at a moderate pace for 20-30 minutes. Alternate between different strokes (e.g., freestyle, backstroke) to engage various muscle groups.

7. Stretching

Stretching can improve circulation, reduce muscle tension, and promote relaxation, aiding in lower blood pressure. Perform a series of full-body stretches, holding each stretch for 20-30 seconds. Focus on major muscle groups like hamstrings, calves, shoulders, and back.

8. Resistance training

Resistance training can improve muscle strength, boost metabolism, and support cardiovascular health, contributing to lower blood pressure. Use light weights or resistance bands to perform exercises like bicep curls, tricep extensions, and squats. Aim for 2-3 sets of 10-15 repetitions per exercise.

Incorporating these exercises into your morning routine can help lower blood pressure by improving cardiovascular health, reducing stress, and promoting overall physical fitness. Always consult with a healthcare provider before starting a new exercise regimen, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions.

