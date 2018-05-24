Excessively Clean Environments Can Increase Risk Of Childhood Leukemia: Know Other Risk Factors Of Leukemia

Childhood leukemia activates in children when they live in exceptionally clean homes

A risk factor is anything which influences a person's likelihood of developing serious diseases like childhood leukemia. ​Here are some of the important risk factors of childhood leukemia:

Cleaner environments are the key to good health. However, extra-clean homes may not be, at least for your children. A new study shows that impeccably clean environments could do more harm to your kids than good. It says that kids in such houses are more prone to childhood leukemia , a form of blood and bone marrow cancer . This study was led by Britain's leading Leukemia expert Professor Mel Greaves. It said that kids whose immune system is not exposed to bugs or microbes at an early stage in life become more vulnerable to such diseases. Their body does not develop the immunity to fight such infections and due to this, small viruses can also mess with their immune system and create way too many white blood cells than what is required. This results in Leukemia. Therefore, experts suggest that children must be allowed to go out and come in contact with germs. Or if you do not prefer to do that, clean your house moderately. This can also contribute to the development of a strong immune system. Childhood leukemia activates in children when they live in exceptionally clean homes during the initial few years and then suddenly get exposed to infections. To prevent this, you must allow your kids to deal with some minor infections during their childhood. Also read: Leukemia: 7 Important Symptoms In Children Leukemia

1. Genetics

Risk factors usually affect a person's risk of cancer over a long period of time. Childhood leukemia, however, is a condition which develops in early life. Therefore, one of the most important risk factor for this condition would be genetics. These factors are a part of our DNA which we inherit from our parents. Some genetic factors affect the risk of childhood leukemia. However, most cases are not influenced by genes.

2. Down syndrome

Some kids inherit the Down syndrome. When a child has an extra copy of chromosome 21 (a third copy), they are at a much higher risk of developing leukemia. This syndrome is also linked with transient leukemia, a leukemia-like disease which develops during the first month of life and often resolves itself without the need for treatment.

3. Having a sibling with leukemia

Having a sibling with leukemia can also affect your overall risk of leukemia. It can make you two or four times more likely to develop leukemia but the overall risk of the disease continues to be low. However, the risk is higher in case of identical twins. If one develops childhood leukemia, the other might be at a one in five chance of developing the same. The risk is higher if leukemia is developed in the first year of life.



4. Lifestyle factors

Some lifestyle factors affect the risk of adult cancers. These factors include smoking, drinking, obesity, lack of exercise, unhealthy diet and more. However, these have an impact on the risk of cancer in your upcoming generations as well. Yes, your unhealthy lifestyle could increase the risk of leukemia in your children. Some studies suggest that women who are more drink too much alcohol during pregnancy increase the risk of leukemia in their kids.

5. Environmental factors

Some environmental factors like pollution, chemicals, and radiation from machines influence your child's risk of developing leukemia. Radiations may include bombing radiations and chemicals may include chemotherapy chemicals. For this, the mother needs to take extra care during pregnancy. Keeping caution during that period could lower your child's risk of developing childhood leukemia.

