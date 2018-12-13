6 Foods In Your Kitchen Shelf That Can Help Eliminate Excess Mucus With Ease

You must always spit out excess phlegm to reduce uneasiness and breathing problems

Phlegm is a kind of mucus which is produced in lungs and lower respiratory tract. It is most noticeable when a person is unwell or has a longstanding health condition. Mucus is formed in some parts of the body even when a person is unwell. It protects these areas from drying out and helps the body defend against foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses. Some mucus is required for a healthy body, but too much of it can be caused because of infections such as common cold or flu, irritation in nose throat or lungs, allergies, gastroesophageal reflux disease, smoking or lung diseases like pneumonia, COPD, lung cancer and cystic fibrosis.

Some effective ways of keeping mucus under control include keeping the air around you moist, drinking plenty of fluids, not suppressing cough, spitting out excess phlegm, salt water gargle and taking the right medicines to name a few.

However, some home remedies for getting rid of excess of phlegm can be more effective in terms of getting relief and easing the breathing process for the patient. In one his recent posts on social media, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho mentions 6 foods that can help in eliminating excess mucus.

6 foods to eliminate excess mucus as suggested by Luke Coutinho

1. Ginger

Ginger can be used as a natural decongestant and antihistamine. Antiviral and antibacterial properties of ginger can help in easing congestion in the chest by drying out excess mucus and stimulating removal of its buildup. Drinking ginger tea for a few times in a day can help in eliminating excess mucus.

2. Cayenne pepper

Excessive cough and mucus can be eliminated with the help of cayenne pepper. Capscaicin is a compound in cayenne pepper which helps in thinning of mucus.

3. Garlic

Garlic can be used as a natural expectorant which can help in breaking down phlegm build-up. Anti-microbial properties of garlic can help in fighting viral, fungal and bacterial infections which causes respiratory glands to produce more phlegm. Including more garlic in your diet can help in eliminating excess phlegm from the body.

Garlic can help in breaking down phlegm build-up

4. Pineapple

Pineapple is a fruit which can help in eliminating mucus. Pineapple juice contains a mixture of enzymes called bromelain. It has strong anti-inflammatory properties which can help with respiratory problems that are associated with asthma and allergies. Pineapple juice also contains mucolytic properties which can help in expelling and breaking up mucus.

5. Onion

Onion can help in dealing with cold, cough, fever, low immunity and a sore throat. It can also help in eliminating excess cough. All you need to do is soak grated onion in water for around 6 to 8 hours. Drinking 3 to 4 tbsp of this water every day can be helpful in improving health and eliminating excess cough.

6. Cardamom

Cardamom can help in reducing buildup of excess mucus in the body. Cardamom is traditionally taken after meals for aiding digestion and assimilation. It aids easy digestion of food by protecting mucus membranes. It liquefies mucus in heavy foods which are harder to digest and forms more mucus in the body.

So, if change of weather or air pollution is causing excess phlegm or mucus, you know exactly what to do to get rid of it!

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

