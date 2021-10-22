Eat Guilt-Free And Stay Physically Active- Follow This Mantra To Avoid Festive Weight Gain

Festive weight gain: Stay physically active and choose smart options

Highlights Stay physically active and enjoy festive delicacies guilt-free

Choose right portion size and avid over-indulgence

Avoid too many sugary drinks

Festive food comes in all types of flavours and forms, and no one wants to miss out on the yummy treats. And, there really is no joy in keeping yourself bereft of all the delicious food. However, over-indulging during the festive season can lead to unnecessary weight gain. Hence, it is always better to opt for "smart" festive eating. Just eat guilt-free and be physically active, says nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. In her Instagram Reels, she has shared the reasons behind how and why you must eat guilt-free and exercise regularly during the festive season. So, without much ado, let's see what Nmami has to say.

Tips to avoid festive weight gain

Nmami said that when you eat something too much, you start feeling a little guilty about it. This feeling of guilt can affect your hormones. Due to this, the level of the stress hormone, cortisol, increases in your body. This, in turn, increases your appetite leading to further weight gain.

She stressed on exercising during the festive season and said, "Festive meals contain too many calories and excess amounts of calories are stored in the form of fat. Now, keeping yourself active will ensure that you burn those extra calories," adding that you can also then enjoy your food guilt-free.

The nutritionist also advised that you continue with your exercise routine no matter how many outings you have. Take time to at least go for a walk, she says.

Beverages

Nmami Agarwal also shared some tips related to the consumption of beverages during the festival season.

Wondering what drinks to opt for when you are out? First things first, Nmami said, do not drink on an empty stomach. She stated, "If you are drinking on an empty stomach, then my dear friends, you are putting your stomach on fire. Eat well before drinking and do not starve."

She shared that while having alcoholic beverages, you can opt for your choice of alcohol, water and squeeze some lime into it, or flavour it with mint, burnt orange or ginger. Whereas, if you are opting for non-alcoholic beverages, you can go ahead with coconut water, fresh lime (salted), or just simple water. Avoid cocktails and mocktails, she said.

Next time, when you are heading to a celebration, don't forget to follow the tips Nmami Agarwal shared.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.