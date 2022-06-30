Simple Lifestyle Changes To Reduce Dark Circles

Dark chocolate and other foods rich in antioxidants can help reduce dark circles

Dark circles are often indications of various health issues. Dark circles can dull down one's face. Some of these issues are lack of sleep, poor quality sleep, allergies, hyperpigmentation, anaemia, smoking, ageing, and so on.

Although the list of causes for dark circles is long, there are still some easy ways through which you can reduce your dark circles. In this article, we discuss lifestyle changes and foods that help you reduce dark circles.

10 ways to reduce dark circles:

1. Fix sleep cycle

Lack of proper sleep is one of the most common causes of dark circles. Even if that may not be the case for you, lack of proper sleep may be worsting pre-existing dark circles. Try to sleep at least 8 hours daily and make sure you sleep undisturbed.

2. Hydrate

Another common cause of dark circles is dehydration. The majority of our body is made up of water which makes it an integral part of our diet. Lack of water causes blasting, puffiness and dullness around the eyes.

3. Reduce salt consumption

Salt is also known as sodium dehydrates the body significantly. Eating food rich in sodium or other foods that cause dehydration can worsen your dark circles. Highly processed foods and junk foods are often abundant in sodium.

4. Avoid drinking

Alcohol is another notorious cause of dehydration. In fact, hangover headaches are indications of severe dehydration. Drinking regularly significantly reduces the water levels in the body which may worsen your dark circles.

5. Quit smoking

Smoking is one of the most common causes of dark circles. Besides dark circles, smoking has numerous adverse effects on our bodies and may even cause cancer. Cigarettes are abundant in about 4,000 chemicals. These chemicals dehydrate the skin and may also affect the production of elastin, melanin and collagen. These components significantly affect our skin's health.

6. Exercise

Exercising regularly provides endless benefits to the body. Exercising boosts blood circulation to the body as well as the skin. Exercising regularly can help reduce dark circles and also slows down skin ageing.

7. Avoid sun

Exposure to the sun's UV rays has been proven to cause various health complications. From cancer to sunburn, exposure to the sun may affect your skin significantly. Exposure to the sun can affect the melanin, collagen, elastin, and other components lack of which may be causing dark circles.

8. Moisturise

Another reason for dark circles might be a lack of moisturising. Moisturising at least twice daily and after every time you wash your face is important to maintain clean and healthy skin. You can also add moisturise and hydrating eye cream to your routine.

9. Eat more antioxidants

Antioxidants help protect the skin from various toxins that poorly affect our skin. Eating foods rich in antioxidants can help you reduce and avoid dark circles. Some of the most common antioxidant-rich foods are dark chocolate, citrus fruits, beetroot, and so on.

10. Eat more omega-3

Eating foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids has various benefits for our body as well as our skin. Fatty acids help improve the blood flow to our skin's cells which further reduces dark circles. Some of the most common foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids are salmon, walnuts, etc.

In conclusion, even the smallest lifestyle habits have significant effects on our bodies. Keeping these things in mind moving forward can help you reduce your dark circles significantly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.