Signs of Dyslexia: Here Are Signs Your Child Might Have Dyslexia

Dyslexia in children: Dyslexia can cause confusion in children, teens as well as adults

Due to issues recognising spoken sounds and understanding how they relate to letters and words, dyslexia is a learning impairment that makes it difficult to read. Dyslexia, sometimes known as a reading impairment, is brought on by individual variations in language processing regions of the brain.

Problems with IQ, hearing, or vision are not the cause of dyslexia. With tutoring or a specialised education program, the majority of dyslexic children can achieve academic success. Additionally crucial is the role of emotional support.

Despite the fact that dyslexia has no known cure, the best results come from early diagnosis and treatment. It's possible for dyslexia to go undetected for years or to only become apparent in adults, but it's never too late to get treatment.

Before your child starts school, it can be challenging to see dyslexia symptoms, but there are certain early symptoms that could point to a problem. When your child is old enough to start school, his or her teacher can be the first to spot a problem.

The illness can range in severity, but it frequently manifests itself as a youngster begins to learn to read. In this article, we list some early and later symptoms kids might show if they are dyslexic.

Signs your child might be dyslexic:

1. Delay in speech abilities

A dyslexic child might start talking later than what is normal for their age. Furthermore, they might struggle to remember alphabet letters, basic rhymes, or new terminology. They could have trouble accurately forming words, making mistakes like flipping sounds in words or mistaking words that sound similar.

2. Problem with numbers

Beginning in primary school, a dyslexic child may find it extremely challenging to follow number sequences. They might get confused regarding addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division symbols. Learning to tell the time and recalling the names of colours, days of the week, or months may also be difficult tasks.

3. Difficulty following more than one instruction

Due to their low reading and comprehension abilities in school, it is normal for children with this illness to be distant and reclusive. A dyslexic kid is also unable to follow complicated instructions, left- or right-handed directions, a map, routines in easy homework assignments, or small-scale household chores. Furthermore, they could have trouble spelling, remembering details, and prefer to memorise data without fully comprehending it.

4. Difficulty in reading

Children with this disease take longer than other students in their class to read and comprehend reading material because they find it more difficult to sound out the words and letters they see. They frequently mispronounce or mix up the letters in well-known words like "and," "dog," or even "won" and "now," for example.

5. Writing that may be difficult to read

A child who has dyslexia might have problems holding a pencil correctly and might have trouble recalling grammar and punctuation standards. As a result, they could have untidy handwriting and take longer to finish tasks or take examinations in class. Despite having normal or above-average intelligence, a child who is dyslexic may have trouble "finding" the proper word to use when speaking or coming up with easy responses to questions.

In conclusion, there are various functions revolving around writing and reading that work as indicators for identifying dyslexia. Kids with dyslexia might also exhibit signs of ADHD. It is necessary to notice these signs and seek professional help to provide your kid with the help they need.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.